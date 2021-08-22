“Let’s do this together,” Killeen’s City Attorney Traci Briggs said Tuesday before plunging into a nearly three-hour discussion of the city’s governing standards document.
Created in 2018, Killeen’s governing standards are a set of guidelines for city staff and the Killeen City Council to follow for best practices. The city’s current governing standards were last amended in February of this year.
The City Council’s discussion of its governing standards comes after nearly three weeks of postponement.
The 46-slide presentation on changes to the city’s governing standards delivered last Tuesday was the result of almost a month of councilmember feedback and staff input, and the lengthy discussion, which stretched the nearly seven-and-half hour meeting to a new monthly high of 12:18 a.m., left the City Council in a state of fatigue.
The City Council took each suggestion one at a time, holding a consensus vote only if opposition was raised — which was fairly frequently. The document covered elements as light as councilmember’s food policy while at the dais, and as heavy as how vocal the presiding officer may be during a meeting.
The mayor’s voice
One of Tuesday evening’s most tenuous topics would have limited the mayor’s role in discussion. One such proposal included a modification to section 1-70 of the governing standards, which would only allow the presiding officer — which is usually the mayor — to participate in a discussion in order to explain his or her reason for breaking a tie.
“The chair is an elected official, just like everyone else,” Segarra said.
It was not discussed at the meeting who proposed that particular change.
Wilkerson, who said he did not issue the proposal, explained he had concerns regarding the disproportionate impact the mayor has on discussion, while addressing Segarra directly.
“The thought behind it, as far as the direction that the mayor has — on every item, you can steer a discussion by speaking first, or by ending a discussion after a vote. In a way, it either leaves a cloud or steers the direction of the vote. I do value what you say in regards to what you say and your experience, but I don’t think it should be steering the discussion,” Wilkerson said.
Mayor Pro Tem Nash-King voted for a consent not to add the suggestion immediately afterwords, stating that “the mayor should have a voice, this is not a dictatorship.”
Brown offered her support for the proposal, with a few caveats.
“I think where the council members have had issue with is that the chair, regardless of who that chair is, is not just giving opinion or asking questions, they are trying to dictate or influence the vote,” Brown said.
Segarra, however, did not deny his ability to steer a conversation.
“When you run for mayor, citizens expect certain things from you. They want to know what you’re gonna do in there, even if you don’t have a vote. The only thing that the mayor has, is that power, to try to steer the council. The mayor does not call council members behind the scenes, he does it up here where everyone can see it. You risk that opportunity where people will try to do things behind the scene,” Segarra said. “The mayor has a voice just like everyone else.”
Segarra got a chuckle out of the chamber as he ended his speech by reminding the council that he wasn’t “trying to influence anyone.”
Councilman Michael Boyd showed his support for the mayor’s role as an outspoken presiding officer, saying that with a vocal mayor comes “insight and wisdom.”
“Like the mayor said, at the end of the day, the mayor does not have a vote. There’s two things that come with the mayor having a voice, which I think should be considered, which is insight and wisdom. Most of the time there’s understanding of things that have happened in the past and there’s wisdom in how to guide conversations to be productive,” Boyd said.
After a period of reflection, Wilkerson said that the mayor should and does have a voice, but that he is still opposed to “how the voice is projected from the dais.”
“It just happened,” Wilkerson said. “That’s the type of thing that we’re trying to come out from under.”
Wilkerson reaffirmed that his intent is not to strip the mayor of power, but to “keep the decorum,” and said that a verbose mayor may lead to a lack of decorum.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzales asked Wilkerson if it would be acceptable for the mayor to simply give his opinion after the vote, but Wilkerson said that would still be an issue.
After a small discussion, the City Council finally voted on Nash-King’s consensus vote, which passed 5-2. rejecting the proposal.
Similar proposals throughout the evening included a change to section 1-80 that would only give the mayor a voice in matters where he or she casts the deciding vote. The City Council maintained the mayor’s right to remain vocal throughout the evening.
Concise discussions
As the City Council moved through various topics, it landed on what turned out to be a contentious issue.
“This is the one thing that the five of you that gave me comments all agreed that something needs to change, and it has to do with limiting deliberations,” Briggs said, as the Tuesday meeting went past 10 p.m.
There were five proposals in total that would remove a section establishing the mayor as the “arbiter in determining how long an individual council member may speak on an item,” which, according to one of the council member’s comments on the proposal, contradicts a subsequent sentence that says that “council members shall govern themselves.” The various proposals, therefore, would determine how council member’s comments would be regulated.
Wilkerson voiced his support for the fourth proposal, while striking part of it that would allow the mayor to decide who would speak first on an item. The fourth proposal split workshops and meetings into two separate rule sets, with council members being given two opportunities to speak for five minute per item at workshops, and for three minutes during meetings, with three rounds to speak. Time would not be counted for staff responses.
“I just don’t think that we should be limiting deliberation, especially during a workshop, when our whole objective is to have deliberation, discussion in order to be educated on the vote that we make,” Brown said.
“When we get into a discussion, it will be more concise, if we know we only have five minutes per round ... you come prepared with the things you wanna say,” Wilkerson rebutted. “It doesn’t stop you from clarifying, however.”
The motion for consensus for the fourth proposal passed, and was followed by a significant discussion.
“If we all operate with everyone else in mind, where we limit the time that we speak and not dominate a meeting for 15, 30 minutes ... we all know when we’re sitting here talking, talking, talking. We know when there are others here waiting to say something. If we can simply limit what we do, we wouldn’t have to have this discussion at all,” Williams said.
Another set of proposals would remove discussion after a vote, and would disallow council members from voting twice in error.
Wilkerson said it is the responsibility of each council member to “be aware of what’s going on,” and that council members have the option to ask for clarification before voting. Additionally, Wilkerson said “comments get made” that “break down the decorum” of the meeting after a vote.
Brown mentioned that joint Future Land Use Map change requests are often followed by zoning requests and that it is helpful to hold extended discussion after Future Land Use Map changes.
The council eventually agreed to both proposals.
Media Policy
A set of proposals were offered by Boyd that, if passed, would have encouraged members of the media to sit in designated areas during meetings and forbid council members from sitting next to members of the media during city meetings or events. The proposal included that the current policy that media interviews should not take place in the city council chambers should be enforced to a greater degree.
“I think we get in difficult situations when we start to tell the media where they need to be, except for safety reasons,” Brown said.
Wilkerson asked the proposing council member to further explain the rationale behind the proposals.
“I don’t understand why we would designate where the media sits, or stop us from sitting beside media at events,” Wilkerson said.
“I’ve seen council members sitting next to members of the media, it’s a perceived conflict of interest,” Boyd said. “It’s a matter of enforcing the policy we have in place.”
Censure
Near the end of the night, Briggs offered a proposal from an unidentified council member that, if passed, would have allowed for motions of censure. The proposal would stop a council member from speaking on an issue if he or she is found in violation of the rules. If the council member violates the rules again, another council member may motion to further censure the offending council member, preventing him or her from speaking for the rest of the meeting.
“I don’t feel that we should be able to turn the mic off of another representative,” Brown said before asking for asking consensus to not add the proposal.
“This is not a power grab or an attempt to shut anyone down,” Wilkerson said. “We have rules that we have accepted ... and so it’s not just one person shutting another person down.”
“In line with Councilwoman Brown, I feel that we need to be a little cautious in creating a culture in managing how we speak,” Boyd said.
And with a final successful motion to not adopt the proposal, the City Council ended their meeting, after hours of deliberation, at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday morning.
