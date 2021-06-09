The Killeen City Council officially picked a date for a special workshop meeting to discuss a proposed new ethics committee ahead of its upcoming budget presentation at the beginning of July.
The special meeting will be at 9 a.m. on June 26.
The council will use this meeting to discuss how it would like for the ethics committee to operate if such a committee is adopted.
At a previous meeting, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said she wanted to see the new ethics policy cover all staff, elected, board and committee members, election workers and anyone else who is appointed or hired by the city that would represent the city in an official capacity in any official matter.
Councilmember Steve Harris supported the ordinance, but wanted to see it measured, starting with the council first.
Other council members, including Rick Williams and Ken Wilkerson, also said they supported the ordinance for the council.
When the council discussed the topic at a meeting in May, Brown wanted to move forward with the committee without a special meeting.
“I don’t think we need to table it and schedule an entire meeting,” Brown said. “If you think things got hot after five minutes of conversation, what do you think’s going to happen when we sit down for an entire day, talk about it for a whole meeting?”
The meeting will be held at Killeen City Hall, 101 N. College St., in the council chambers. It is open to the public.
