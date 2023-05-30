Killeen residents could be looking at slightly higher water bills when the new municipal budget kicks in this fall.
City Manager Kent Cagle, during a workshop meeting Tuesday, outlined notable increases that will be included in his proposed budget when he presents it to the Killeen City Council on July 11.
To offset increased expenses, the city is going to propose a $1.50 increase across the board for base rates for residential sewer and water. If adopted as presented, volumetric rates would stay the same.
The city is looking at spending a total of $746,471 of increased expenses for rates from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District, which raised its rates by 8 cents per 1,000 gallons of sewer water treated and 7 cents per 1,000 gallons of treated drinking water.
“I am not knocking WCID,” Cagle said during the workshop. “They have a huge capital plan; they use lots of chemicals, lots of energy — things that have gone up a lot.”
Those who work for the city also may see a difference in their paychecks.
In an effort to offset the cost of inflation, the city is going to propose a 7% cost-of-living adjustment for civil service employees of the city and 6% for all other employees.
The kicker is that, as Cagle explained to Councilman Ramon Alvarez during the workshop, the proposed pay plan eliminates the merit increases.
To cover the increased salaries and wages, the city is looking to spend $4,619,899 in the general fund — the largest fund — alone. All other funds would experience increases, though not as high as the general fund.
After questions, statements of concern and praise from all six council members, Mayor Debbie Nash-King concluded the meeting by stating that it seemed as though the council as a whole liked the budget presentation.
Cagle, however, was blunt in his assessment of the soon-to-be proposed balanced budget.
“I appreciate those words, but I will just say I don’t particularly like it,” he said. “You know, I’m trying to make the best out of the situation, and it involves a lot of hard, hard decisions. What we have, I think it’s a good proposal.”
Cagle will present the complete proposed budget to the city council on July 11, and after workshops, public hearings and other proposals, the council is expected to adopt the budget on Sept. 12.
The Killeen City Council adopted the current budget on Sept. 13, 2022.
That budget included total expenditures of $298,213,441. Of the total, $218,188,878 was for operations, $54,278,414 was for capital projects, and $25,746,149 was for debt service requirements.
