The Killeen City Council Tuesday heard presentations about a potential north Killeen grocery store and a Capitol update from state Rep. Brad Buckley.
Between 30 and 40 people were in the city council chambers as Ronnie Russell of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce provided the results of a market feasibility study that determined that a grocery store in North Killeen makes economic sense.
The study, completed by AWG, estimated weekly sales of approximately $117,000 if Oasis Fresh Market opens a store in north Killeen, which Russell said “definitely puts them in a competitive market.”
The study, based on the store being located on a 5-acre parcel at 38th Street and Rancier Avenue in northeast Killeen, estimated the store would need 50 to 60 employees to maintain operations.
“Employment is up or down, but opportunity is something we have to create,” Russell told the council Tuesday, stressing the importance of opening the grocery store in the area, which has been identified as a food desert.
Russell said approximately 20.3% of residents in the store’s service area were “floating” and were purchasing things such as milk from gas stations, dollar stores and the like because they were close, and potentially paying more money than others who go to full-service grocery stores.
The numbers in the feasibility study Russell referenced were based on the 2010 census.
The study, along with a construction feasibility study still to be completed, was paid for by the city of Killeen at a cost of $42,000, with Oasis investing $2,900 — which was subsequently reimbursed.
Some people attending the meeting applauded after Russell was finished presenting.
Councilman Jose Segarra commented that grocery stores have a “miniscule” profit margin and that even if things looked good, a grocery store would need to make a lot of money in order for it to work.
“This is tangible,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “I do not want us, the city, to lose an opportunity if we can bring a grocery store to the north side.”
Russell noted that he plans to visit the Oasis Food Store in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and tour the facility to get a better idea of how it’s run. He also planned to talk with the company’s owner, Aaron “A.J.” Johnson while visiting.
Russell extended an invitation to council members to visit the store as well.
The mayor, for one, expressed interest in making the trip.
“I want to invest my time in something that I can believe in, and I know this can happen,” Nash-King said.
Killeen Economic Development Corporation Director Scott Connell, who assisted in the presentation, said he had just seen the numbers in the newly completed market study, and they looked good.
However, he noted that his staff will run the number through an analytical software program in order to get a better perspective.
He estimated that it would be September — after the completion of a construction feasibility study and more talks with Oasis — before he can update the council about moving forward with the initiative.
Also Tuesday, Buckley, R-Salado, gave an overview of the recently adopted state budget, which included $72 billion for education, $1 billion for broadband and $6.6 billion for water and transportation.
Segarra asked about the city’s misdemeanor marijuana enforcement ordinance — known as Proposition A — and its relation to HB 2127, responding to Buckley saying that new state law invalidates local regulations.
Segarra said the city was “in this situation” with the ordinance that effectively decriminalizes marijuana possession up to 4 ounces.
“The council turned that proposition down completely, but because we turned it down, then they have a right to petition,” Segarra said.
Segarra said there was a “hole in our charter” that allowed Prop A to be passed, which contradicts state law, leaving the city embroiled in a lawsuit with Bell County.
“And if it comes before the council, and we say no, we can’t pass that because it violates the law,” Segarra said. “Well, according to our charter then they still have the right to put it on the petition and put it on a ballot and vote for it ... I think a lot of people don’t understand that. They think that it’s controlled here in the council and it’s not.”
He asked Buckley about how the “loophole” would be closed, explaining that he heard very different opinions from legal experts he asked.
Buckley acknowledged that it was very confusing, joking that he talked to three lawyers and got 2½ opinions, saying that ultimately it will get sorted out in the courts.
“This bill did not come about because of Prop A. This bill cane about because of other things,” Buckley said. “That’s just one of the things that I get asked every day.”
Also Tuesday, the council approved a 10-item consent agenda that included the following items:
- Several airport grants totaling more than $500,000, including the relocation of a taxiway at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
- Approving three Killeen residents for the board of Arbor of Hope, a homelessness advocacy nonprofit.
- The purchase of a Cisco’s Unified Computing system for $240,386
- Awarding a bid for a 3D crime scanner by using federal forfeiture funds in the amount of $138,148
Two public hearings were held on an application for the allocation of Community Development Bock Grant funds and Home Investment Partnership program funds; and a public hearing amending the 2023 budget to increase revenue and expense accounts in different funds.
Former Councilwoman Melissa Brown spoke during the first public hearing, criticizing that some money was going to Arbor of Hope which, she said, doesn’t exist yet, except on paper. Meanwhile, other charitable organizations already doing some good work with the homeless are not funded, she noted.
Kristin Wright of Killeen Creators, an organization dedicated to combating food insecurity according to its website, asked the council vote against the city staff’s recommendation.
“I believe the recommendation was made in complete good faith and on the information they had, but I think it was a bit premature,” Wright said.
Other members of Killeen Creators spoke asking for funding
Councilman Ramon Alvarez said he “wholeheartedly” supported what Killeen Creators was doing, but said he “didn’t feel comfortable making that call” regarding providing funding to the organization.
The council approved the motion for the grants by 6-0.
Nobody spoke at the public hearing to amend the 2023 budget. It was approved 6-0.
(2) comments
Flim flam is operative.
...
Something is about to get fleeced.
...
The little lamb will soon be sheared.
05/07/2022. Proposition K, a ballot measure offered up to electors of the City on the ballot, proposed to electors’ amendment of the Charter of the City of Killeen. Proposition K proposed to “except from the power of initiative an ordinance subject to state or federal law requirements that cannot be met through the initiative process; and to make certain other grammatical and technical changes related thereto”. 2236 electors for proposition, 1539 electors voted against the proposition. Charter amendments are in accordance with Local Government Code, Title 2, Subtitle A, Chapter 9 Section 9.004(a)-(f), effective 09/01/2007.
05/17/2022. Proposition K was canvassed and ratified by the City Council of the City of Killeen. The proposition amended the Charter of the City of Killeen, “excepting (omitting) from the power of initiative, an ordinance subject to state or federal law requirements, that cannot be met through the initiative ordinance process and to make certain other grammatical and technical challenges related thereto”. Adoption of Charter or Amendment are in accordance with Local Government Code Title 2, Subtitle A, Chapter 9 Section 9.005(a)(b), effective 09/01/2007.
