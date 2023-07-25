The Killeen City Council Tuesday heard presentations about a potential north Killeen grocery store and a Capitol update from state Rep. Brad Buckley.

Between 30 and 40 people were in the city council chambers as Ronnie Russell of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce provided the results of a market feasibility study that determined that a grocery store in North Killeen makes economic sense.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(2) comments

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Flim flam is operative.

...

Something is about to get fleeced.

...

The little lamb will soon be sheared.

Report Add Reply
Jonathan

05/07/2022. Proposition K, a ballot measure offered up to electors of the City on the ballot, proposed to electors’ amendment of the Charter of the City of Killeen. Proposition K proposed to “except from the power of initiative an ordinance subject to state or federal law requirements that cannot be met through the initiative process; and to make certain other grammatical and technical changes related thereto”. 2236 electors for proposition, 1539 electors voted against the proposition. Charter amendments are in accordance with Local Government Code, Title 2, Subtitle A, Chapter 9 Section 9.004(a)-(f), effective 09/01/2007.

05/17/2022. Proposition K was canvassed and ratified by the City Council of the City of Killeen. The proposition amended the Charter of the City of Killeen, “excepting (omitting) from the power of initiative, an ordinance subject to state or federal law requirements, that cannot be met through the initiative ordinance process and to make certain other grammatical and technical challenges related thereto”. Adoption of Charter or Amendment are in accordance with Local Government Code Title 2, Subtitle A, Chapter 9 Section 9.005(a)(b), effective 09/01/2007.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.