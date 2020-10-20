At its Tuesday workshop meeting, the Killeen City Council heard about a recently completed study on what repairs and maintenance the city’s streets need.
Director of Public Works Danielle Singh gave a presentation to the council about the most recent study from TransMap, an Ohio based firm which the city contracted to determine a “Street Conditions Assessment” for Killeen. Using vehicles equipped with digital imaging equipment, lasers are used to detect every single crack in each city street. From this, a pavement condition index, or PCI, is determined.
“Part of our streets maintenance (program) is to overall care for the roads and to also pinpoint which streets are in need of repairs,” Mayor Jose Segarra said last year when the council approved the study. It took about a year to complete.
According to the newly completed study, the city of Killeen has 539 miles of paved roadways with a total replacement value of $840.4 million.
In the study, Transmap surveys assigned Killeen streets a pavement condition index, which ranges on a scale of zero to 100; the higher the number, the better the road condition. The assessment, which is attached to the workshop agenda online, shows that the average PCI for all roads in the city of Killeen is 76. The total maintenance needs are $41.7 million, and the estimated reconstruction needs are $120 million.
Transmap did a similar survey in 2013, which showed the city's roads were in better condition during that time. The average PCI in 2013 was 84, and the maintenance needs and estimated reconstruction needs were $16.7 million and $20 million, respectively.
Singh said if the city spends $1.6 million annually to maintain city streets, that amount would still result in a drop in street quality at the current deterioration rate.
“If we spend $1.6 million per year, that would give us at the end of five years a PCI of 67,” she estimates from the report, adding that to do nothing, by her calculation, would reduce the PCI to 64 after the same amount of time.
In response to the presentation, several council members offered input or questions.
Councilman Juan Rivera recalled a bad experience about eight years ago when the city repaved his street. He said rocks were thrown up when he drove over the new road.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming asked if some of the money that will be designated to fund repairs needed in the study can go to Watercrest Drive, Gilmer Street and areas off Rancier Avenue.
“We will be looking to maximize the dollars as much as we can,” Singh said.
Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle clarified that the funding designated to address the issues dealt with by TransMap would have to be used for maintenance, not reconstruction, which would require a debt issue. Fleming further asked the city to look into maintenance work on Gilmer.
Councilman Butch Menking noted the $4.2 million needed to slow road degredation, lest the city reach a “critical phase”, and Councilman Gregory Johnson said the city should address Watercrest Drive and other extreme cases.
Other workshop items included a memorandum/resolution appointing 18 new members to the Youth Advisory Commission, one authorizing the purchase of library services through the TXSMARTBUY cooperative purchasing program, a public hearing on an ordinance authorizing acceptance of $726,841 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding, and others.
In response to the block grant item, Fleming called for a motion of direction to look into putting forth a 70-30 ratio on how those funds are spent for housing and business relief in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The motion passed unanimously.
The council’s next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27
