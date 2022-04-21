With city homicides in the double digits again this year, Killeen is looking for solutions.
Many solutions rely on increased police presence and higher funding, but a University of Mary Hardin-Baylor professor wants to focus on where police can’t be: in the home.
“Training and education helps to identify patterns of abuse and mitigate them before they reach physical abuse,” Kerry-Ann Zamore-Byrd told the Killeen City Council during a presentation Tuesday night.
Zamore-Byrd is hopeful that hiring a social worker would enable the city to take a proactive approach to domestic abuse and other violent crime in a manner similar to the Healthy Homes program, which was established in Harker Heights in 2011.
According to Zamore-Byrd, Healthy Homes has resulted in a reduction in recidivism, among other benefits,
Talks on Tuesday were extremely limited, and Zamore-Byrd said that a follow-up round table discussion would be required to fully set the scope of a mental health program. However, she did outline that the program would likely require a licensed social worker.
According to Zamore-Byrd, social workers have, at a minimum, a bachelor’s degree in a related social services field, and up to a masters or doctorate degree. Moreover, the professor explained that social workers “are able to do everything that a psychologist can except prescribe medicine.” They are separate from victim advocates, who facilitate paperwork and other administrative services for victims of abuse.
Brown pointed out that social workers still rely on initial contact via a report in order to identify, diagnose and treat homes. However, Misty Biddick, the executive director of Aware Texas, said that community education is a strong component of social services, which will help facilitate a proactive approach.
How much the program will cost is also anyone’s guess; Zamore-Byrd said that she was contracted for $80,000 in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree. However, the cost for a social worker entirely depends on competitive area listings as well as the target level of education.
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble added his support to the program.
“It would be another tool in our toolbox,” he said.
Talks on the program will continue at a later date.
