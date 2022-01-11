The Killeen City Council on Tuesday voted to reduce the size of a proposed pay increase for council members by 75%.
A proposed amendment to the city charter had called for council members to receive $1,000 monthly, up from the current $100 a month. The mayor's post would have received an increase from $200 a month to $1,500.
At Tuesday's meeting, council members agreed to cut the proposed new rate for council members to $250 a month and the mayor to $350 monthly.
The adjustment comes after several residents complained about the proposed hike in a December town hall meeting. Negative comments concerning the proposed raise also made the rounds on social media.
If the pay increase makes it onto the final list of proposed charter changes, Killeen voters will have the opportunity to approve or reject it as part of the May 7 election ballot.
See more in Wednesday's Herald.
