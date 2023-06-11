Vacant seat.jpg

Interviews for 16 applicants of a vacant city council seat will take place beginning at 1 p.m. Monday. The individual is expected to be selected that evening and sworn in at the meeting Tuesday.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

The applicant pool for a vacant Killeen City Council seat is nearly big enough to field two baseball teams.

A total of 16 Killeen residents will interview Monday for the seat vacated by the sudden resignation of former Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson on May 15.

VACANT SEAT 1.jpg

Killeen City Hall

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.