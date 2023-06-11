The applicant pool for a vacant Killeen City Council seat is nearly big enough to field two baseball teams.
A total of 16 Killeen residents will interview Monday for the seat vacated by the sudden resignation of former Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson on May 15.
He resigned after he was reprimanded due to a fallout from a verbal spat he had with frequent council critic Michael Fornino in April. Wilkerson got up during a council meeting and confronted Fornino in the audience as surprised audience members and council members watched on.
According to Wilkerson, he resigned for health and personal reasons.
Interviews to fill the council at-large seat begin at 1 p.m. Monday in the conference room at City Hall but are not open to the public.
“Each individual that’s being interviewed deserve that privacy,” said Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, adding that she does not want applicants’ answers influenced by residents in the room. “I think that will keep the integrity of the interview.”
Nash-King said she is taking the integrity of the interview seriously, noting that all candidates will have a chance to answer the same questions, there will be no follow-up interviews and aside from the mayor, the council members and the city attorney, no one knows the questions.
All of the applicants will have a “fair chance when they come in, and the questions will be new — no one will know (the questions beforehand),” Nash-King said.
All questions will have been vetted by the city attorney to ensure they are legal questions to ask.
Wilkerson’s replacement is scheduled to be chosen by the current council members at Tuesday’s council meeting, according to the meeting agenda, and the term for the seat will last until the May 2024 election.
The applicants
Here is a look at all of the applicants for the seat:
Ricardo Acosta: Acosta is a medical educator and runs First Response Mobile Services, which offers a variety of first response medical courses. He served 12 years in the Army, getting out as a sergeant in 2003. He is also an adjunct professor at the Killeen Police Academy, chairman of the education advisory board for the academy and president of the Killeen Police Department Law Enforcement Fund.
Riakos “Rock” Adams: Adams is a retired Army major, having served in the Army National Guard from 1994 to 2000 before switching to active duty from 2001 to 2017 as a military policeman. He deployed in 2003 to Iraq. He was appointed to the Killeen City Council last year, filling the term for the District 2 seat vacated by Nash-King when she became mayor. He ran for election in May, losing to new District 2 Councilman Joseph Solomon.
Patsey Bracey: Bracey is a registered nurse and a longtime resident of Killeen. She has run for various offices in the past, most recently for mayor in 2022 and for City Council District 3 in 2023.
Camron Cochran: Cochran is a veteran of the Air Force. He holds a doctorate degree in strategic leadership and is a substitute teacher. He most recently ran for the Central Texas College Board of Trustees.
Thomas Crockett: Crockett medically retired from the Army in 2015 after a 16-year career. He currently works as a project manager for Williamson County.
Dirk Davis: Davis is a part-time hardware sales associate and worked for 36 years in civil service in the Mail Operations Center at Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood).
Freddy Guerrero: Guerrero is associate broker of Re/Max Family and leader of the Guerrero Group. He has worked in real estate since 1995.
Leo Gukeisen: Gukeisen is retired and a frequent candidate for Killeen city seats. He is also on the Planning & Zoning Commission and is a regular attendee of city council meetings.
Bear Jones: Jones, a local event coordinator and entertainer, is a Vietnam War veteran, who served from 1970-1994, and he has been an off-and-on resident of Killeen since 1972. Jones is the chairman of the Killeen Senior Citizens Advisory Board. He also serves on other committees, including the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Christina King: King is a native of Killeen and the daughter of Bubba and JoAnn Purser, a Killeen school board member. She and her husband own three businesses in Killeen: King Signature Homes, Cactus Jack Properties and Cactus Jack Developments.
LaDonna Lewis: Lewis administers the Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) program, in the Austin Regional office, which covers five states in the Southern Region. She previously worked for the U.S. Small Business Administration as an economic development specialist and public affairs specialist, in the Houston District office.
Luis Rivera: Rivera is a retired command sergeant major from the Army and served for 32 years from 1983-2015. He retired from Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio and has volunteered with various organizations such as the USO, Team Red, White and Blue and Killeen ISD since his retirement.
Juanita Tiller-Harris (Berry): Tiller-Harris is a school resource officer for the Killeen ISD Police Department where she has worked since 2021. She earned her law enforcement license in 2011 and worked for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department from then until 2021.
Clarissa Trevino: Trevino is founder of Project Spread a Lil’ Love, which provides needed items to homeless and domestic violence shelters. She is also a property manager, a position she has held for a total of 12 years.
Les Williams: Williams is the pastor of New Sunset Community Church in Killeen. He has pastored the church for the past 20 months and most recently moved from Belton when he began his pastorship.
Rick Williams: Williams is a retired firefighter and soldier who holds an associate degree in fire science management. He is a former city council member and former mayor pro tem. Williams served one term as an at-large councilman, but lost his bid for reelection last year in a field that including six candidates.
Former Killeen City Councilman Juan Rivera and Army retiree Ira Fortune originally applied but withdrew their names from consideration, city officials and Nash-King confirmed with the Herald Friday.
