The Killeen City Council will move forward with having biweekly meetings for the month of June.
The next council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. June 9 at 101 N. College St.
In the past two months, the council held partially to completely virtual meetings twice a week compared to having a workshop or meeting each week. The meetings have been a combined workshop and meeting.
The temporary change is in response to the rising numbers of local COVID-19 cases. City operations are continuing with limited public access to most facilities. In previous meetings the past month, the council chambers had chairs taped off and selective seats open to the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines during council meetings.
