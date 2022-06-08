After the May 7 election brought in two new Killeen City Council members, the council was presented during a Tuesday night meeting with an updated list of boards and committees on which each council member will serve.
Here is a look at how those appointments break down:
Audit Committee
The council’s audit committee was previously comprised of then-Mayor Jose Segarra and Councilmen Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams. But with Segarra now on the council, he replaces Williams, who lost his bid for reelection. Newly elected Mayor Debbie Nash-King takes the mayor’s spot on the committee. Wilkerson remains on the committee.
Crime Solutions Committee
Wilkerson remains on the committee.
Hill Country Transit
Newly elected Councilman Ramon Alvarez replaces Williams.
Killeen Economic Development Corporation
Nash-King and Segarra remain but Councilwoman Nina Cobb replaces former Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, who lost her reelection bid.
Killeen Sister Cities
Nash-King and Councilman Michael Boyd remain on the board but Council members Jessica Gonzalez and Riakos Adams replace Segarra and Cobb.
Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two Board
Cobb and Williams will be replaced by Alvarez and Nash-King. Segarra remains on the board.
Central Texas Council of Governments
Nash-King and Boyd replace Segarra and Brown.
Development District Board of Central Texas
Boyd remains on the board.
Transportation Planning Committee
Alvarez replaces Wilkerson. Nash-King and Segarra remain.
Animal Advisory Committee
Adams replaces Wilkerson. Gonzalez remains.
Board of Adjustment – Construction
Boyd replaces Wilkerson. Gonzalez remains.
Board of Adjustment – Fire Prevention Code
Adams and Wilkerson replace Nash-King and Williams.
Board of Adjustment – Airport Hazard Zoning
Wilkerson replaces Williams. Boyd remains.
Board of Adjustment – Zoning
Gonzalez and Alvarez replace Wilkerson and Brown.
Senior Citizens Advisory Board
Segarra replaces Gonzalez. Cobb remains.
Bell County Health District
Cobb and Adams replace Boyd and Williams.
