Killeen City Council

Killeen City Council members listen to a speaker during Tuesday night's regular council meeting at Killeen City Hall.

 By Ricky Green | Herald

In a 6-1 decision, Killeen City Council members on Tuesday approved an ordinance amendment reducing the number of representatives on the Animal Advisory Committee.

“The inference would be if we cut the number that we’re cutting the citizens’ voices,” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said. “It appears to be that way on its face but, in fact, the committee’s goal is to get things done. And unfortunately, when you go to committee work ... sometimes it can get inefficient in that process.”

