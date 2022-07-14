For the city’s 1,300 employees, Killeen City Councilwoman Nina Cobb has proposed hosting an annual event for them and their families.
But during a discussion on Tuesday about making it an agenda item for another meeting, Councilman Ken Wilkerson opposed it, saying the city does enough to recognize the accomplishments of employees.
“I’m not doing that,” Wilkerson said. “We do that already. It’s just a matter of getting out and showing your face at these different things. There’s opportunities, I think, to just go out and see these people in action.”
While the discussion was intended merely to gauge council members’ interest in placing the item on an agenda, three council members instead debated the merits of hosting Family Day.
“It doesn’t matter how much money you make or how little money you make,” Cobb said. “Our city staff work hard. I just think every once in a while, we’ve got to have some fun. I think it’s time we show a little appreciation.”
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said she supports the idea but questioned how to pay for it.
“You want the council to fund a family day for the city employees?,” she said. “If it’s the city, then how are we going to get the funding for it?”
Cobb said she knows what to do.
“You never know where I may find some money. I may have a sponsor in mind,” she said.
On Thursday, Cobb said the event “will be a great way to foster teamwork.”
“COVID measures will be taken,” she said. “We can wait until the fall when the heat has lessened. Maybe this is not the idea that you want to see your city councilwoman pitch. We have so many projects to complete from infrastructure, water (and) parks and recreation, and the list never stops. I believe a day of rest, relaxation and renewal is just what we need to work and continue making our city great.”
Councilman Michael Boyd agreed.
“We should recognize these folks,” he said. ”If we can do it one time a year, it would be outstanding. I would love to further this discussion.”
With Jose Segarra and Ramon Alvarez absent from Tuesday’s meeting, council members voted 4-1 to include Family Day on a future meeting agenda.
(1) comment
If you are employed, you receive RECOGNITION each and every PAYDAY.
[thumbdown][sneaky][sleep][rolleyes][rolleyes][rolleyes]
