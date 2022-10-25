Six Killeen City Council members on Tuesday provided brief descriptions of their involvement at the Association of the United States Army conference in Washington, D.C. — a trip that cost taxpayers more than $20,000.
“For me, I was really excited,” Jessica Gonzalez said. “All the time, we hear people say we support the troops. But what are we actually doing to support our troops? This was essential. There’s been a lot of negative press on both sides.”
The Herald obtained expense reports for the council members and Mayor Debbie Nash-King through a Texas Public Information Act request. That total, city spokeswoman Janell Ford said, is $26,740.31. But $3,054.18 must be reimbursed to the city, she said.
Ford also made the trip to the AUSA conference. Her expense reports are not included in the total provided by the city.
During the public comment period, JoAnn Purser, a Killeen ISD board member and former Killeen councilwoman, thanked the mayor and council for representing the city at the AUSA conference.
Purser said, “Sometimes it’s that one contact, that one visit you make that makes the difference, especially when those generals come back to this area and meet with us.”
During the trip to Washington on Oct. 8-12, Mayor Debbie Nash-King and two council members — Jose Segarra and Nina Cobb — met with congressional staffers and others to talk about how they can help address the city’s housing costs, infrastructure deficiencies and property-tax exemptions for veterans.
At previous conferences, the city has sent some members of the council and city staff to the annual event in D.C., but the Herald, which publishes stories every year on the trip, could not find another case in recent years in which all seven members of the council and the mayor made the trip.
Another difference this year: Congress was not in session at the time Killeen officials went to D.C. earlier this month. For years, the City Council has stressed one of the important parts of the trip is that they’re able to meet and talk with members of Congress.
But those national politicians, such as Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Roger Williams, were not available at the time, leaving the Killeen delegation to meet with their staffers instead.
“We’re not only talking the talk,” Gonzalez said. “We’re actually walking the walk. I just wanted to say, ‘Thank you,’ for the opportunity. I found it to be very beneficial.”
Councilman Riakos Adams agreed.
“I attended some of the same meetings that Council member Gonzalez attended,” he said. “During TML … I realized we are already ahead of our partner cities in some (areas). We could have given some of those seminars.”
Council members attended a Texas Municipal League seminar in San Antonio just before they traveled to Washington.
“TML is always a benefit — the annual training, just different workshops they put on,” Councilman Michael Boyd said. “AUSA, it was an outstanding opportunity for education issues. I talked to leadership about some of the challenges we have.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson said the conferences offered “so many benefits.”
“A lot of people outside our city and outside our state don’t know what Killeen is. I think you’ll see results. You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. I compliment our council in doing that.”
Last week, Wilkerson told the Herald he did not visit Capitol Hill because he chose to spend that time elsewhere.
“I believe the development of I-14 and the availability of air transport in Killeen are incentives the world needs to know about,” he said. “I spent my time learning about the military tech being produced throughout the nation and opening up the idea of considering Killeen as an option for production and distribution. You’d be surprised how many contractors had no idea about the aforementioned advantages Killeen has over their current operation locations. The opportunity to get that many potential job creators for Killeen all in the same room at the same time was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
Besides, Wilkerson said, with Congress in recess, he believed his time was best spent elsewhere instead of at the Capitol building.
“Because both the representative and their staff is available here in Texas, and I’ve reached out to them here throughout my time in office. I recently spent time talking to (Congressman) John Carter at the (Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport hangar ribbon-cutting) last month,” he said. “However, none of the principal leaders were even there. I’m not in the business of meeting just for photo opportunities, especially if the actual representative is not available.
Boyd said he was at scheduled meetings at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.
“I understood our representatives would not be available to meet with directly. I am confident our mayor and delegation effectively communicated the challenges we face as a military community.”
According to the AUSA website, “the annual meeting is designed to deliver the Army’s message by highlighting the capabilities of organizations and presenting a wide range of industry products and services. AUSA accomplishes this task throughout the entire event by providing informative and relevant presentations on the state of the Army, panel discussions and seminars on pertinent military and national security subjects, and a variety of valuable networking events.”
AUSA is a national advocacy group for the Army that has chapters across the country, including its largest in the Fort Hood area.
“I think one of the biggest things (is) you get to see what is in the forefront,” Segarra said. “We saw the secretary of the Army speak, and he’s talking about the new 2030 vision that they have. They’re getting ready to do a brand-new helicopter. That contract hasn’t been issued to anybody, but Texas is pretty close to getting … that contract. What does Fort Hood have? A lot of helicopters.”
At the TML event, that was a chance to “sell” the city to other communities, Segarra said.
“Going to a lot of the events helps us become better sales people that, in itself, is not going to help us attract the things we all want. In order for us to increase the chances of something coming our way that we want, we have to better understand what other cities are doing.”
On Tuesday, Councilman Ramon Alvarez shared his thoughts about the AUSA conference.
“I would just echo everything my counterparts here have stated,” he said. “We get the opportunity to foster and nurture relationships, and that’s how a lot of stuff gets done — seeing how other cities and communities are dealing with issues they are facing locally.”
Cobb did not attend the City Council meeting on Tuesday.
“Topics of the council discussions with leaders included the city of Killeen’s role in Army recruitment, quality-of-life principles, assisting with transitioning soldiers to civilian life/jobs in our community, reimbursement for veteran tax exemptions related to property taxes, medical and mental health care, child care and infrastructure,” according to a news release distributed by the city earlier in October.
City officials met with Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army, at his home, as well as with staff members for U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Cornyn, and U.S. Reps. Williams and August Pfluger.
“The first stop on the visit was at ... McConville’s home,” the news release shows. “There, he informed council of a new Army recruitment program and his vision before taking guests on a tour of the historic home where former generals and legendary figures have lived.”
Quality of life
During the opening ceremony at the conference, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth focused on the Army’s motto, “People First,” and addressed the rising costs of housing in communities neighboring military installations, among other concerns, according to the news release.
“Where our soldiers live and work is a fundamental part of the quality of life,” Wormuth said.
Council members also met the first female secretary of the Army following her address, and officials discussed how the veteran tax exemption impacts the city’s $265 million budget.
In other agenda items on Tuesday, council members:
Approved rezoning 1707 N. Eighth St., from business district to multifamily residential district, where a four-plex will be built in the North Killeen Revitalization Area.
Approved rezoning 515 N. Second St., from business district and multifamily residential district to multifamily apartment residential district, to renovate existing existing structures for residential use in the North Killeen Revitalization Area.
Amended an ordinance to alleviate the requirement for a planned unit development for multi-family properties smaller than five acres.
Amended an ordinance reinstating standards for fencing materials and adding landscaping standards for nonresidential, multiple apartment complex development and commercial-use lots and parcels.
Approved a contract with Southern Bleacher Company of Graham to remove wood bleachers at the Killeen Rodeo Arena and install aluminum bleachers for $118,300.
And as part of the consent agenda, council members:
Approved a resolution awarding a $316,000 bid to Colliver Tire Service for tire services.
Approved a resolution for the purchase of fleet parts through Advance, Chastang, Lonestar Freighliner, NAPA and O’Reilly for up to $413,000 and through Southern Tire Mart for up to $200,000.
Approved a resolution authorizing the amendment of a 10-year purchase agreement with Axon Enterprise for Tasers for the remaining nine years of the agreement, at $585,224.64.
Approved a resolution finding that Oncor Electric’s application to change rates in the city “should be denied and that reasonable rate case expenses shall be reimbursed by Oncor Electric.”
At the end of the meeting, council members took no action after considering in executive session for an half and a half economic development incentives for a prospective business.
