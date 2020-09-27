With $725,054 in Killeen taxpayer funding approved for the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, and officially zero dollars approved for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, Killeen resident Jack Ralston has concerns.
“KEDC is about the future, but the chamber is about today,” Ralston said on Thursday. “Bottom line — are they trying to fund the chamber with that money through the back door? Fact is, they use the same people to do the same work.”
Ralston shared identical input at last Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting, where he mentioned the prospect of performing a financial audit on city funding for KEDC, specifically on the $725,054 approved by the City Council on Tuesday for the city’s renewed agreement with the KEDC, which was chartered to promote and work toward economic and new business development.
Previously, the Killeen EDC and the chamber split that money in two separate agreements for economic development work for the city.
Ralston stressed that he is not against either KEDC or the chamber, but given the city of Killeen’s past reputation for lack of transparency, he said he wants to know where public funds are going.
Council member Shirley Fleming, one of three city council members — along with Jim Kilpatrick and Mayor Jose Segarra — who also serves on the KEDC Board, said an internal audit is “a good idea.”
“We’ve never had an internal audit,” Fleming said on Thursday. “If it’s on as an agenda item, I’ll vote for it.”
Stressing the need for accountability and transparency, Fleming said such an audit should be mandatory and take place once a year.
“A grocery store matters and my constituents matter,” Fleming said in regards to her ongoing efforts to promote new business development, especially a grocery store on Killeen’s north side.
Segarra said that an external audit of KEDC is done every year.
When asked how those external audits have been done, the city replied: “This information would have to be provided by KEDC as they are not audited as part of the City’s annual external audit,” according to Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
At the city level, Matt Grady, the city’s internal auditor, does a number of audits of different departments across the city, but has never done one of KEDC.
“We pick different areas that we want audited — the police department, etc. — wherever we feel there is a need,” Segarra said.
Segarra said that since it typically takes Grady about six months to audit one department, performing one on KEDC on an annual basis would be difficult.
Although officially separate, Segarra said the work the KEDC and the chamber do often go hand in hand, and that KEDC often looks into tax abatements and other incentives to bring new businesses, while the chamber can offer assistance to KEDC as well.
“The chamber can provide information the prospective businesses need — employment numbers, etc.,” Segarra said. “They are separate as far as the work they are paid to do, but EDC gets paid to do EDC work, not chamber work.”
Kilpatrick also serves as board president of KEDC, as well as member and chairman of the audit committee, which is made up of three council members and two residents. He said on Thursday that he has no problem with an internal audit of KEDC.
“If the council wants to change the current audit plan, that they would like to have an internal audit of KEDC, I would certainly support that,” he said.
Kilpatrick described chamber employees as professional economic development specialists, and as “foot soldiers” for the KEDC, which has no direct employees. Both the chamber and the KEDC are housed in the same building, a renovated train depot in downtown Killeen.
“We need people to do research and make contacts,” Kilpatrick said of this relationship, which has gone on for at least 20 years. “Those are chamber of commerce employees for which we pay a portion of their salary.”
Council member Steve Harris also spoke on behalf of a prospective audit at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I think the possibility of an audit happening regarding the KEDC is good,” Harris said by email on Thursday. “An audit request from the council has not been performed in an almost estimated 10 years. ... I definitely support one being done. The question is, how far do we go back? I am in favor of a minimum of five years, more during a second year audit if necessary.”
Harris said the best approach “is to let our audit committee members and our city auditor know that we would like to see it done and prioritized. The council would submit its official request for the financials over the past five years on top of the audit being done to get the process moving.”
Candidates weigh in
City Council candidate Leo Gukeisen also believes KEDC should be audited.
“Based on the last city council meeting, there hasn’t been an audit of the KEDC since they started back in 1990 and an audit is way overdue,” Gukeisen said by email. “Since it appears that there has been no type of audit, I feel that a ‘forensic audit’ be conducted over just a regular type audit. The KEDC has been receiving tax funds for years now without any real oversight and the citizens of Killeen have the right to know that their tax funds are being spent in accordance with the law and what they have been spent on.”
Candidates Ken Wilkerson, Mellisa Brown and Rick Williams all concur, and all three touched on how an audit might or might not address the portion of the city’s KEDC agreement that calls for “citizen satisfaction with the economic, business, commercial and industrial development effort.”
“A performance audit is not only possible but necessary to determine if KEDC is achieving economy, efficiency and effectiveness in the employment of available resources,” Wilkerson said by email. “It also provides a level of transparency. An audit must have clear identifiable benchmarks established by the people, the board, and the city council. That way we can determine the direction and funding of any agency charged with increasing Killeen’s economic growth. Citizen satisfaction in the form of transparent and comprehensive planning and oversight is the best way to measure achievement of this goal.”
Like Gukeisen, Brown supports an external forensic audit.
“It should be paid for out of KEDC funds,” Brown said by email. “The audit needs to expand past just KEDC and include the chamber of commerce since they manage the KEDC and all of the corporation’s finances. It’s important to verify that the funds have been going toward economic development in Killeen and not other areas of the chamber or Harker Heights, where the KEDC has been advertising land.
“The only way to gauge citizen satisfaction is by completing a survey. I would survey all citizens starting with high school sophomores and up. We want to build an economic base that encourages our youth to stay in Killeen after their education and we can only do that if we are offering the jobs they are interested in. Surveys could be conducted by email, phone, utility bills, text messages, and cooperation with KISD.”
Williams supports an audit, but says how it is done should be determined by the council, city staff and the KEDC.
“Any entity that is being funded by and spending taxpayer dollars must be accountable to those taxpayers and should be subject to a financial audit to ensure that those dollars are being spent in line with the agreement,” Williams said. “The method by which this audit should be conducted should be determined by the Council members, necessary city staff and the KEDC.”
Citizen satisfaction with the issue, in Williams’ view, also depends on polling.
“The best way to address this point in my opinion would be as a part of the audit KEDC is to be responsible for sending citizens a poll asking their level of satisfaction with the performance rendered,” he said. “Once this poll has been tallied, this information should be a part of the decision-making process when it comes to future funding. From the results of this poll, the council and KEDC would have greater information to make better decisions in the future on how to best work on behalf of achieving the goals that the community members have given.”
Candidate Tolly James Jr. seeks more clarity on the issue.
“With us having three city officials on the KEDC board, there should be no issue getting any information with the use of the city funds and updates can be given to the full council, even if it is a closed session,” James said by email. “The challenge is that communication is so vague at best, we do not have a clear plan being communicated and do not know what we should expect as a return on our investment.”
James said an economic development strategic plan should have very specific outcomes.
“Examples would be high-wage job growth, a more sustainable tax base driven by commercial and industrial investment and less on property values. These outcomes are tangible and can be measured. This collaboration with business leaders and our city will be great,” he said.
Other Killeen council candidates did not reply for this article by the deadline requested.
