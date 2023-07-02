Developments

The Killeen City Council last week approved an ordinance revision to rezone around 31 acres along South Clear Creek Road, just south of Elms Road, for the purpose of creating a large, multi-use development.

 Courtesy

The Killeen City Council last week approved an ordinance revision to rezone around 31 acres along South Clear Creek Road, just south of Elms Road, for the purpose of creating a large, multi-use development.

The council voted 5-0 to approve the change with Councilman Ramon Alvarez not present for the vote.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Bluestorm68

Just please, no more nail salons, pawn shops, vape shop!! We need more boutiques, clothing stores for all age groups, cafes, gift shops, etc..... Please make the stores usage, and not see them go out of business every few months. Looking forward to seeing true upscale areas and hopefully the rest of the city will follow suit and make Killeen a good place, not the dredges it is now. It's really depressing.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.