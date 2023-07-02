The Killeen City Council last week approved an ordinance revision to rezone around 31 acres along South Clear Creek Road, just south of Elms Road, for the purpose of creating a large, multi-use development.
The council voted 5-0 to approve the change with Councilman Ramon Alvarez not present for the vote.
The Planned Unit Development, located in District 4, would offer a combination of upscale apartments, single-family rental homes, a shopping “promenade” area, a swimming pool and two retention ponds.
“I’m very excited about the plan because it falls within our development plan and this developer worked closely with the City of Killeen to really get them to understand what they were trying to build,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said in a phone interview on Thursday.
The applicant, ILI Communities, LLC, envisions 300 multifamily units with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, as well as 72 single-family homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms.
The maximum number of residential units will be around 372, with 300 units being multifamily and 72 units as single-family home, according to a presentation given to the council.
“I think it is a tremendous win for the city,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “I think one thing that really stands out that in favor is that there is only one owner. One of the things we do is try to have developments maintain a high standard, and by having one person, it is easier to hold them accountable to those standards.”
In a developer presentation, ILI communities founder Joseph Cyr Jr. said the the company chose this area for four main reasons:
It identifies site as premier location with continued growth of neighboring Fort Cavazos, area colleges, VA Hospital and Advent Healthcare
Indicates renter preferences to sites that are high amenitized
Predicts this market is under served by high quality multifamily and single family rental housing
Local restaurants and shops need more residents in the area to thrive
Some council members said they very excited for this project to be completed
“It is exciting that we have new business that are considering our area for their investments,” Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said. “With this construction, it creates new job opportunities, living opportunities and shopping opportunities. It’s almost like a multi-layered basket of opportunities.”
Councilman Joseph Solomon said similar things about the development.
“It’s going to bring new housing but it will also add jobs, so that it is always welcoming to see that.”
Council members Ramon Alvarez, Nina Cobb and Michael Boyd were unavailable for comment Thursday.
Just please, no more nail salons, pawn shops, vape shop!! We need more boutiques, clothing stores for all age groups, cafes, gift shops, etc..... Please make the stores usage, and not see them go out of business every few months. Looking forward to seeing true upscale areas and hopefully the rest of the city will follow suit and make Killeen a good place, not the dredges it is now. It's really depressing.
