The Killeen City Council heard proposals from five different community partners asking for money to be allocated for their respective organizations in the FY 2023-2024 budget during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Each community partner gave a presentation to the council and answered any questions about future projects and uses of funds.
The partners that presented at the meeting were the Hill County Transit District (The HOP), Killeen Economic Development Corporation, the Bell County Health District, the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County (Bell CAD) and the National Mounted Warfare Foundation.
The HOP
HOP officials have been making their rounds to area cities to propose a shift from the district’s traditional fixed-route system to a micro-transit system that will make it more or less like an Uber or a Lyft-type service.
During the meeting, HOP official Raymond Suarez addressed the council and explained how the new system could better benefit the area.
“HOP buses run hourly in one direction which means if you want to go the other way you have to go all the way around or you have to transfer multiple times,” Suarez said.
Currently, the HOP operates 11 fixed routes indicated by numbered signs along area streets.
With a drop in ridership, HOP officials are looking for a cost-effective and more efficient service with shorter wait times.
Initial concepts indicate that The HOP would operate 15 of the micro-transit vehicles in Killeen and three more in neighboring Harker Heights. Three would run in Copperas Cove.
According to the presentation, Fort Cavazos has selected the HOP micro-transit solution with the initial $5M proposed budget currently in the process of being approved.
Suarez asked the council for $1,150,000 to transfer the service to the new micro-transit service.
“This looks good on paper but I still have concerns,” Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb said.
Other council members also had concerns, and Mayor Debbie Nash-King asked Suarez to take the concerns into consideration and come back with more options.
Killeen EDC
KEDC Executive Director Scott Connell started his presentation by showing off KEDC’s successful projects from 2022-2023, including an emergency service vehicle repair station and a distribution center for PVC plastic pipe for the process industries.
The KEDC is asking for $865,000 with the goal to promote Killeen, maximize opportunities, and leverage partnerships and support for the Killeen area, according to a presentation given to the council by Connell.
This is around a $140,000 increase from the previous year’s allocation of $725,054.
“We focused this conversation on the additional funding and what it will be used for,” Connell said.
According to the presentation, this money would be used for additional funding for marketing and technical information as well as things like civil engineering reports, marketing materials and travel expenses.
Bell County Public Health
Bell County Public Health is responsible for clinical services and systems, environmental health, community health and emergency preparedness.
In the presentation, BCPH Director Amy Yeager explained that they are rebranding and that the organization is undergoing a lot of changes and updates.
BCPH currently has a $14.3 million annual operating budget, which Yeager said is considered a low budget for a county of this size.
She explained that around 90% of the budget is from state and federal grants but those grants come and go each year.
Yeager asked the council for a contribution of $363,403 for the 2023 fiscal year.
According to the presentation, the district plans to conduct a countywide community health assessment, rewrite the BCPH cooperative agreement and celebrate 81 years of operation.
BellCAD
Bell County Appraisal District’s Chief Appraiser Billy White started the presentation with a quick overview of BellCAD’s purpose in the area.
According to the presentation, the appraisal district is responsible for appraising property in the district for each taxing unit that imposes property taxes on properties within the district. It is also tasked with valuing and collecting taxes for over 181,000 parcels each year.
In the presentation, statistics showed that the City of Killeen’s total market value has risen to around $14.89 billion in 2023.
“The way the budget works for all the city entities is the board of directors approves the budget and it gets allocated out to all the cities, school districts and entities throughout the county depending on how much tax levy there is,” White said.
White explained that the budget had increased from last year.
“The allocation for last year was about $575,000 and this year it will be around $630,000 to provide all the prison services, tax rate calculations and all the collection of your taxes,” he said.
National Mounted Warfare Foundation
National Mounted Warfare Foundation asked the city for a memorandum of understanding when the current MOU expires next year.
The National Mounted Warfare Foundation’s mission is to build a world class military museum in the heart of Texas to honor the history of the units and soldiers who have served at Fort Hood and share their Untold stories.
The foundation serves the National Mounted Warrior Museum, which is adjacent to the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Center and it is accessible to both soldiers and the public.
In 2020, the $38 million project broke ground at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos) after being in planning for 10 years; the phase one rotunda was completed in late 2021
The memorandum of understanding (MOU) which was made in 2019 is set to expire in 2024. Foundation spokesman Clarence Enochs requested that the council renew the MOU once it expires.
The foundation annually requests approval of a reimbursable $80,000 in Hotel Occupancy Tax funding. The city provides those funds as part of a “community partnership.” With the funds, the city pledges to allow the foundation to request reimbursement of up to and no more than $80,000 in HOT funds, so long as they are used to promote the project.
According to the presentation, the future use of funds provided would go toward website advertising, marketing, billboards and other selected heavily utilized tourism media promoting the museum and Killeen tourism.
Councilman Michael Boyd asked the council to consider receiving proof that the marketing the museum is employing is working before the council renews the MOU.
Councilman Jose Segarra was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting and Councilman Boyd attended the meeting via Zoom.
