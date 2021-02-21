In response to the recent winter weather situation, members of the Killeen City Council were out in dangerous conditions assisting Killeen residents.
“I have lived in Killeen for over twenty years and I have never seen such a devastating event that paralyzed our entire city,” Councilmember Debbie Nash-King said by email. “This has been a very humbling experience for me to see volunteers come together to help their neighbors in a time of crisis when they too are in need of assistance. This week I had the honor to work with many community organizations by raising and personally donating money to purchases food, milk, water and personal items.
“Also, we delivered water and food to families throughout the community. We collected and donated children items to a local youth group.I also had the opportunity to pass out food at the Killeen Food Care Center.”
Nash-King notes the long-term work which remains to be done.
“The city has done an excellent job with providing warming centers and water to residents in need but, we still have a long road ahead of us,” she said. “During the recovery phase, we have to increase the supply of water to residents, repair broken pipes and the infrastructure throughout the city. In order to meet this objective, I will continue to work with residents, volunteers and city staff until we have fully recovered from this crisis.”
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said on Thursday that he and members of the council had been giving area residents rides to the city’s two warming shelters, which are giving out food and water, but in his case this only means a handful of families.
“The challenge is, not a lot of people want to go,” Segarra said. “Most people are toughing it out at their homes.”
Other council members did not respond to questions for this article by press time.
