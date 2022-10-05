Killeen City Council members will consider creating a downtown advisory committee after they voted on Tuesday to include that proposal on a future meeting agenda.
But one council member said it’s an idea that’s been tried and shouldn’t be given another chance.
“It comes and it goes,” Jose Segarra said. “The council at that time decided to take it out. When I was mayor, we did recreate that. It was an unofficial committee. It seems like it’s always a back-and-forth issue.”
It’s been less than two months since Katlin Kizito was hired to oversee Killeen’s downtown revitalization, and Segarra said he wants city officials to give her time to do her job.
‘Gone through that route’
“I just want to give the staff person we hired an opportunity to do what she has. Based on my experience, we’ve gone through that route so many times and we’re still in the same place. Yet, we’ve never had a downtown revitalization person. I don’t want to take anything away from that.”
Councilman Riakos Adams and Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez want to “establish a downtown advisory board to serve as an advisory committee to the City Council and city staff, consisting of property or business owner reps, at-large members who have skills or professional talents which could enhance the downtown district, such as architecture, banking, economic development and marketing.”
Advisory committee members have no authority, other than to make recommendations to the City Council.
‘Support to the staff’
“Considering all the actions that we have already done to support that action and that project that we have committed to, including becoming a Main Street City, we’re proposing this ... to provide some additional technical assistance or support to the staff as needed and to us whenever decisions are made,” Adams said.
Still, the creation of a downtown advisory committee would appear to overlap Kizito’s responsibilities. As downtown revitalization director — a position created based on a recommendation by Verdunity consultant Kevin Shepherd — it is Kizito’s job to “help revitalize, revamp and restore economic development programs in downtown and north Killeen,” according to a Killeen news release. “This position called for someone with expertise in transforming and revitalizing historic downtowns and looking for investment areas, someone who knows how to build collaborative programs and partnerships with small businesses, places and people and someone who has a passion for creating well-designed public spaces and community development strategies that will positively transform the area.”
The city already has 18 boards and commissions, some of whose members meet irregularly, including six advisory boards.
‘Warrants a discussion’
“I think that it warrants a discussion, primarily as we move into our Main Street designation,” Gonzalez said. “Most of the cities that are part of that organization do have advisory committees set up. They also partner with the merchant associations.”
Kizito is responsible for securing the city’s Main Street designation.
“Coming from a community where I was a Main Street director, I am excited to hit the ground running as our city seeks a Main Street designation,” she has said. “Main Street is a national program that has proven successful. The ‘Main Street Approach’ remains the same in every community across the country because it is an adaptable framework that will grow with our city over time.”
The Texas Main Street Program is an affiliate of the national organization — Main Street America. It provides “technical expertise, resources and support for Texas Main Street communities in accordance with the National Main Street Four Point Approach of organization, economic vitality, design and promotion.”
The application to join the program will be submitted around July 2023, Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, has said. Full designation is expected in 2024. Benefits of becoming a Texas Main Street city include training and professional development for Killeen’s director of downtown revitalization and assistance to Main Street businesses to support branding and marketing.
The Texas Historical Commission each year chooses up to five cities for Main Street designation. Across Texas are 90 such communities, including Temple and Waco.
“Do you guys believe (a downtown advisory committee) will be effective in complementing the existing efforts of the downtown revitalization coordinator?” Councilman Michael Boyd said.
Adams said that he does believe that and spoke for Kizito to advocate for the committee’s creation.
‘Create synergy’
“I even had discussions with staff prior to presenting this idea as well. The idea is to create synergy,” Adams said.
The Herald asked for comment from Kizito through city spokeswoman Janell Ford but did not receive a response by deadline. The city’s “media policy” requires reporters to submit requests for comments, interviews and public records and other information through Ford.
“Council member Adams had a conversation with our new development director and she was very much in support of this,” Gonzalez said. “As we go into the new development phase, this group should be essential in partnership with her and also the merchants association.”
Members of the Killeen Merchants Association, Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh said, are beginning to meet more frequently.
“I have attended some of their meetings,” she said. “It is comprised of different business owners downtown. They were very active prior to the pandemic, and now they are starting to increase their membership and meeting again. City staff does coordinate with them when we can.”
Shepherd helped draft the city’s 2022 comprehensive plan. He attributed the decline of downtown Killeen to urban sprawl and strategic shortsightedness, insisting that “it’s going to take an intentional effort made up of small, incremental steps over time” to revitalize the area because “the market is too far gone to expect outside developers to invest” here.
That’s why he encouraged city officials to hire a downtown revitalization director. Kizito started in that position on Aug. 15.
She was Main Street director and public relations manager for Fountain Inn, South Carolina, with its population of about 11,000. Killeen has a population of more than 150,000.
She’s also worked as neighborhood services coordinator for Greer and assistant to the county administrator for Spartanburg County — both in South Carolina.
In Killeen, her salary is $75,032.19 annually.
About 70% of the properties downtown are vacant. Bounded on the north by east-west corridor Rancier Avenue and on the south by Veterans Memorial Boulevard, downtown Killeen includes what was the original town founded in 1882 with the arrival of the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway.
Listed with the National Register of Historic Places, the original town was built adjacent to the tracks. And many of the buildings of that era — or parts of them — remain downtown, particularly on Gray Street and Avenue D.
Texas Open Meetings Act
Killeen City Council members often vote on whether to advance agenda items through “future agenda item requests.” On Tuesday, Segarra was the only one to vote against Adams’ request, with Boyd, Nina Cobb, Ken Wilkerson, Gonzalez, Alvarez and Adams voting for it.
“This is only to consider putting it on a future agenda item,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “Once it’s on a future agenda, we will go into discussions. But you can ask questions of council member Adams or council member Gonzalez for clarity.”
That is because it is a violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act for members of governing bodies to discuss the merits of “future agenda items.”
”The Act does not entitle the public to choose the items to be placed on the agenda for discussion at the meeting,” according to the Texas attorney general’s TOMA Handbook. “The Act permits a member of the public or a member of the governmental body to raise a subject that has not been included in the notice for the meeting, but any discussion of the subject must be limited to a proposal to place the subject on the agenda for a future meeting.”
Council members are not expected to meet again until Oct. 18 during a workshop. They were scheduled to attend a Texas Municipal League conference in San Antonio through Friday before attending the Association of the United States Army Annual conference in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 10-12.
