Killeen City Council members in a unanimous vote Tuesday approved an economic development agreement for a South Korea company planning to build its first plant in the U.S.
Their decision came after Eugene Ngai of Chemically Speaking of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, explained that Dongjin Semichem poses few — if any — safety risks.
“I’ve been with the semiconductor industry since the infancy, in 1972,” he said. “The chemicals I’ve worked with are very different than the chemicals that are here.”
A chemical engineer hired to conduct a safety analysis of its operations, Ngai told council members the company is not a chemical plant — although it does produce chemicals used in the production of semiconductors.
‘Like polishing your car’
“This requires a lot of very high-purity chemicals and, in between each step, they actually polish each surface,” Ngai said. “It’s like polishing your car because the surface has to be perfectly flat. These chemicals have to be absolutely clean and particle-free. We’re talking about very unique chemicals that are blended in order to clean these surfaces.”
According to a presentation by Scott Connell, president and CEO of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, during a City Council workshop on Nov. 8, Dongjin Semichem is “one of the largest producers of fine chemicals for the semiconductor industry.”
“What is attracting them to us is their opportunity to supply Samsung and their new facility that’s under construction in Williamson County,” Connell said. “One of the exciting things is this will be their first production facility in the U.S., although they do have an office in New Jersey.”
Dongjin Semichem was founded in 1967. It has about 1,800 employees across the world and about $1 billion in sales, Connell has said.
At the Killeen Business Park, in northeast Killeen, the company plans to acquire at least 31 acres — a $70 million investment with 17 jobs averaging about $50,000 annually.
Semiconductors, or microchips, are manufactured from pure elements such as silicon or germanium, or from compounds.
“They will be producing a blended product to support production of the semiconductor industry,” Connell said. “The product is what’s referred to as a thinner or a cleaning process, as they build out the semiconductor or silicon wafer at the Samsung facility.”
Supporting Samsung
A year ago, Samsung announced it is investing $17 billion in a plant in Taylor, about 58 miles southeast of Killeen.
“The new facility will manufacture products based on advanced process technologies for application in areas such as mobile, 5G, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence,” according to the company’s website. “Samsung remains committed to supporting customers globally by making advanced semiconductor fabrication more accessible and meeting surging demand for leading-edge products.”
On Tuesday, Ngai described his evaluation of Dongjin’s plant processes.
‘A blending operation’
“When I was asked to take a look at this operation, I was not familiar with the mechanisms they were providing,” he said. “I was concerned with vapor pressure (the liquid), the flashpoint and temperature. When I look at the raw materials that they have here, it is a blending operation — not a chemical-manufacturing plant.”
Samsung was founded as a trading company in 1938 in South Korea. Dongjin Semichem “has a long history of working with that company,” Connell has said.
“We’re excited to be that next big investment for them in their capacity. The company has a long history of quality management, of environmental management in their processes.”
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson asked Connell on Nov. 8 to bring “his experts” on the processes the company uses to address the council.
“That’s what I wanted to get out there,” he said. “I just wanted you to go on the record with the citizens so they know what’s going on here.”
Wilkerson and the other six council members agreed to approve a Chapter 380 agreement with Dongjin Semichem to reimburse a portion of personal property taxes for 10 years for up to $435,999.
“What that nets the city, even with that incentive, is a little over $1.5 million over that time period,” Connell has said.
Property taxes on the site are estimated to be almost $1.9 million annually. With rebates on furniture for 10 years of $374,539, the net revenue for the city is projected at a little more than $1.5 million, according to the agreement.
MGC Pure Chemicals America, a Japanese company, opened at the Killeen Business Park in March 2019. With 33 jobs, it pays an average annual salary of $69,564.
Other agenda items
Also on Tuesday, the City Council:
Awarded a bid for street construction materials for $700,000 for fiscal year 2023.
Approved a resolution authorizing a lease agreement with Pitney Bowes for a SendPro letter opener and inserting system through Texas Buyboard Cooperative for $57,395.28.
Approved a resolution authorizing maintenance and repair of HVAC equipment by The Brandt Companies for $100,000 in fiscal year 2023.
Issued $5 million in tax notes to fund the acquisition of five vehicles and equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.