Killeen City Council

Killeen City Council members listen during the public comment period of Tuesday's meeting at Killeen City Hall.

 Ricky Green | Herald

In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members approved a change to the city’s new architectural and site design standards to allow flexibility in garage construction on new homes.

That decision came with no discussion a week after a Killeen city official recommended no amendment to the standards — even with some council members favoring relaxing a section regulating how garages are built.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.