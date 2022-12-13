In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members approved a change to the city’s new architectural and site design standards to allow flexibility in garage construction on new homes.
That decision came with no discussion a week after a Killeen city official recommended no amendment to the standards — even with some council members favoring relaxing a section regulating how garages are built.
“This is amending the ordinance — Section 31-903 — to basically really change the “and” to “or,” said Edwin Revell, executive director of development services, during a council workshop on Dec. 6. “The council on (April 26) adopted the original standards that basically ... prohibited protruding garages, or snout houses, as well as set the 50% rule in terms of the width of the garage door.”
In construction of homes that include garages, Section 31-903 requires that “a garage door facing the street shall not comprise more than (50%) of the horizontal length of the front elevation and the exterior of the wall on either side of the garage door shall not protrude further than any other horizontal building plane on the front elevation.”
The amendment to the ordinance substitutes “or” instead of “and” in Part A of that section. Part A defines the 50% rule, and Part B addresses the garage walls.
“This standard is applicable only to the width of the garage door — not the entirety of the garage,” according to a staff report.
The proposed amendment came after Councilman Michael Boyd on Oct. 18 made a “motion of direction” to change language in the ordinance that allows both standards to be met in garage construction instead of one of them. That request came almost six months after the council adopted the city’s new architectural and site design standards.
“Staff is not recommending changes to the ordinance,” Revell said on Dec. 6. “I believe there are a couple of reasons to that related to the ‘big ideas’ in the comprehensive plan.”
In the staff report, officials said the amended ordinance is inconsistent with “Big Idea #5,” which provides that “streets and public spaces should be designed to prioritize walkability and human interaction over automobiles.”‘
The 2022 comprehensive plan, approved earlier this year, also calls for the city to “overhaul design and construction standards with a new focus on quality and appearance of residential and commercial buildings.”
The City Council adopted the new architectural and design standards on April 26. And on Nov. 7, Planning and Zoning commissioners in a 6-0 vote “recommended disapproval” of Boyd’s proposed amendment. And consistent with the Killeen Code of Ordinances, a three-fourths majority of the council must vote to overrule a recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
“Snout houses” are homes with protruding garages that account for most of the street frontage. While they’re commonly used in new residential development, they’ve also been used in older homes.
Bank building
Council members on Tuesday also unanimously agreed to convey the property where the old First National Bank building was demolished on North Gray Street to Bell County.
The move came about a month after AAR of Houston began razing the building. But on Tuesday, City Manager Kent Cagle told council members that city and county officials had “some miscommunication” about two parking lots being part of the deed donation.
“I still recommend that we approve this ... but I need to give you an update,” he said. “Also conveyed to us were two parking lots with two separate addresses. We would deed the main lot with them and then have a joint-use agreement for the parking lots. They requested and believe that our original agreement was for all three parcels.”
Cagle said the council will be asked in January to amend the interlocal agreement with Bell County to account for all three lots.
“The recommendation is to donate the two parking lots,” he said. “We never expected anything else. It was just a miscommunication about the ownership.”
The parking lots would primarily be used for county business during the day and for city events after hours and on weekends, Cagle said.
AAR began demolishing the bank on Nov. 15. In July, Bell County Commissioners approved the interlocal agreement with Killeen. It gives the county shovel-ready land at 507 N. Gray St. for the construction of a more than 30,000-square-foot county government annex building within three years of receipt of the property.
The demolition included removing most of the objects on the property, including parking lots, some sidewalks, curb stops, electrical devices, and gas piping, signs, bases and planters, flagpole, railing and walkways.
Bell County is budgeting $10 million for the new annex building, which will replace the county annex on Priest Drive in Killeen. The new building will house the vehicle registration office and other Bell County offices.
First National Bank opened a new facility on East Central Texas Expressway in November 2021, and was fully relocated to the new building in March.
Killeen City Council members in September awarded a $618,700 bid to AAR for the project, and it was scheduled to be complete by the end of the year.
