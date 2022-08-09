killeen council

Killeen City Council members in a 5-2 vote on Tuesday approved rate increases at Stonetree Golf Club following weeks of discussions.

 Paul Bryant | Herald

After weeks of discussions about how Stonetree Golf Club may continue to turn a profit, Killeen City Council members on Tuesday approved rate increases at the city-owned course by a 5-2 vote.

“If we don’t break even or make some sort of profit, it comes from the general fund,” City Manager Kent Cagle said prior to the vote. “It’s important that we run this operation as business-like as possible. This golf course was built by Killeen taxpayers.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.