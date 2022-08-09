After weeks of discussions about how Stonetree Golf Club may continue to turn a profit, Killeen City Council members on Tuesday approved rate increases at the city-owned course by a 5-2 vote.
“If we don’t break even or make some sort of profit, it comes from the general fund,” City Manager Kent Cagle said prior to the vote. “It’s important that we run this operation as business-like as possible. This golf course was built by Killeen taxpayers.”
The projected net income for Stonetree, an 18-hole course in northeast Killeen, at the end of this fiscal year is $1,965. In fiscal year 2023, that number is expected to reach $70,355. Any rate structure change over 5% requires council approval. Indigo Sports of Phoenix manages the course.
“If you want to subsidize the rates, it can be done with tax dollars,” Cagle said. “But I don’t think that’s what we want.”
In fiscal year 2021, Stonetree lost $52,359. That followed five straight years of losses — the largest in fiscal year 2017, when the deficit was $407,776. From fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2021, total losses were $1,514,805.
“I think what we found is that when we try to run things based on emotional arguments, you end up with numbers like this,” Cagle said.
Central to the rate increase is the green fee membership. That fee is $1,200 annually but will increase to $1,400 for Killeen residents. A new fee — the Stonetree cart fee — is $950 for city residents.
The green fee is a golfer’s annual membership. The Stonetree cart fee applies to green fee members who do not own carts, and the personal cart membership fee ($600) applies to green fee members who own carts.
“We’re comfortable recommending these rates,” Cagle said.
Councilman Michael Boyd voted for the rate change. But before he did, he asked about delaying the increases.
“If we push this off a year to consider increases in fees, what effect would that have?”
Cagle said that would result in “cutbacks” at the golf course.
“I do believe that an increase is appropriate,” Boyd said.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson agreed.
“I do think we’re trying to offer a good product for the citizens of Killeen,” he said. “I think it’s still a good value to play as you go. I would hope the conditions of the course continue to increase.”
Halfway through fiscal year 2017, the city contracted with Indigo Sports for $90,000 a year in base management fees. The contract is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2024.
“They run the golf course for a fee,” Cagle said. “Now, if there’s a loss, they would have to share in the loss. Indigo … has taken a lot of hits for us.”
Asked by Councilman Jose Segarra if Stonetree, with its $1.4 million budget, is an enterprise fund in the city’s budget, Cagle said it is not but that it should be one.
“An enterprise fund is like a business,” Cagle said. “I’m pretty sure the reason it’s never been done in the past is because it was losing money. When we see things like this, it’s a challenge. Ultimately, the taxpayers are the ones paying for it.”
Enterprise funds are self-supporting government accounts funded by fees.
The last rate increase — less than 4% — came in 2020 and was related to green fees. According to a presentation by Tony Marino of Indigo Sports on July 19, the City Council “must approve all green fees and cart shed rental rate changes that would exceed 5% in any 12-month period.”
Fee increases at Stonetree are “related to course operating expenses,” including one-time expenses. Others are attributed to increased labor and supply costs.
Improvements since June 2019 include weed reduction across the course, adding about 60 trees, replacing irrigation control panels, adding lighting to the driving range, creating turf-management best practices, adding new tee markers, a wood bridge on the second hole and bunker sand and clearing creek and lake beds from overgrowth.
Stonetree was built in 1970 and renovated in 2005. It is host to 25 to 30 tournaments each year, according to the city’s website.
The new rates will go into effect on Oct. 1 — the start of the new fiscal year.
In addition to Wilkerson, Segarra and Boyd, Jessica Gonzalez and Alvarez voted for the rate change. Nina Cobb and Riakos Adams voted against it.
Mixed-use development
Also on Tuesday, council members unanimously agreed to rezone more than 390 acres for construction of a mixed-use development in south Killeen.
The four-phase project includes single-family homes and duplex, agricultural and multifamily properties on about 959 lots from west of Onion Road to Trimmier Road. Construction is scheduled to begin October, with Phase 1 expected to be complete around June 2023.
The development would offer 241 lots over 52.53 acres of SF-2, large single-family housing, and 400 lots over 133.62 acres of R-1, medium and small size single-family housing. In addition, 46 lots over 29.03 acres of SR-1 and 30 lots over 30.39 acres of SR-2, suburban housing, would be available, as well as 13 lots over 40 acres of light agricultural land.
Finally, 228 lots over 94.18 acres of duplex housing would form the development’s western boundary, while two lots over 10.67 acres of B-5 business zoning would give residents access to a possible nearby convenience store.
As proposed, the 30.39 acres of high-value SR-2 zoned property would not be accessible from the main development. Instead, a looping road that branches into two cul-de-sacs would only be accessible from East Trimmier Road.
The project would include 90 acres of open space, dedicated to the city or public parks. About 1,000 hardwood trees, including oak, elm and pecan trees, would be preserved.
Also, 2.8 miles of 8-foot-wide concrete trail is planned to run throughout the development and alongside the existing lake, which would connect a playground, two dog parks, a 2,500-square-foot covered pavilion and two parking lots.
The 390.72-acre tract is bounded by Stagecoach Road to the north and Fire Station 8 to the south, in an area where some residents have complained that water pressure is a lingering problem and that the development would congest traffic on Onion Road. But Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of public works, has said the developer would be required to complete a traffic impact analysis survey — a lengthy process that will evaluate the development’s prospective impact on traffic over the next 10 years.
Stagecoach Road is another issue. The web-cracked surface has remained in a state of disrepair for several years as the city struggles to close out a lawsuit with the company responsible for the road’s construction.
Boyd has said that Chaparral Road, which would feed into the development, would need to be widened, as will East Trimmier. He’s also pointed out that Stagecoach requires reconstruction, and that Onion Road and Loop Road must be widened to reduce congestion and speeding.
The current proposal is the result of a year of work between the developer, Yowell Ranch, and the city.
Marijuana ordinance
An election to determine whether low-level offenses of marijuana should be eliminated was ordered for Nov. 8.
But the ballot language was amended after some council members said they were concerned that Proposition A, as it’s listed on the ballot, is too wordy:
“Shall the ordinance specified in the initiative petition be approved to: prohibit Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses except in limited circumstances, prohibit Class C citations for drug paraphernalia in lieu of a possession of marijuana charge, prohibit the use of city funds or personnel to perform testing to confirm whether a substance meets the legal definition of marijuana except in limited circumstances, prohibit Killeen police officers from considering the odor of marijuana or hemp to constitute probable cause for any search or seizure except in limited circumstances, require that Killeen police officers receive training on the ordinance, require that policies and procedures be updated in accordance with the ordinance, require regular open meetings with stakeholders to discuss practices related to the ordinance, provide that a violation of the ordinance may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline, and require a report within three months of adoption of the ordinance and annually thereafter to be submitted to City Council concerning implementation of the ordinance?”
Interim City Attorney Holli Clements agreed to separately add more language to the ballot to make it “clearer” to voters that the initiative, if passed, would prohibit Killeen police officers from enforcing misdemeanor offenses involving up to 4 ounces of marijuana possession.
DEAA Grant
City officials will submit an application for a Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant to partially reimburse the construction cost of a backup power system for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
The program is a state grant for cities near or adjacent to military bases.
Following Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, cities as part of a new state requirement must contribute millions towards backup power for water sources.
At the Belton Lake Water Plant, which is run by Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 and provides water to Killeen and other cities, the total cost of the project is about $12 million.
The grant ranges from $50,000 to $5 million, city documents show. “WCID issued $11.3 million in debt to purchase and install the backup power system. Killeen’s portion of the debt is 43.24%, or $4,899,092. City of Killeen will receive 43.24% of any grant award with a maximum possible amount of $2,162,000.”
Nonprofit ARPA funding
Council members on Tuesday approved awarding $10,000 apiece in American Rescue Act Plan grant funding as part of the council’s consent agenda.
The selected applicants are DaZona Life and Learning, Greater Killeen Free Clinic, Unity Visitation Center, Operation Phantom Support, Variety the Children’s Charity of Texas and The Academy of Exceptional Learners.
Fifteen applications were received between April 13 and May 12, according to city documents. To receive funding, applicants’ services must be “directed at low to moderate income residents, residents disproportionately impacted or located in a qualified census tract.”
Also, grant awards must “directly address a negative impact of the pandemic” and “be proportional to amount of impact.”
