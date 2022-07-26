Killeen residents will decide in November whether to decriminalize low-level amounts marijuana after City Council members on Tuesday unanimously voted against adopting an initiative ordinance.

The vote was 6-0, with Councilman Ramon Alvarez absent from the meeting.

Gandalf

Decriminalization doesn't mean it's legal. It's still against the law, but for less than so many grams. You don't think the gangs in Killeen or Harker Heights will want a big piece of selling those 10 grams and not have to worry about getting caught. Now, if the state government would legalize Marijuana it would be regulated and sold in stores..yes it would probably be taxed as well but there wouldn't be gang members shooting at each other on our streets either. I left big city life to get away from stuff like that and don't want it here either!

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Another meaningless political plot.

To overcome the state and federal ban on whacky weed, the federal law would need to be repealed or changed, along with the Texas state law outlawing whacky weed.

Does no one see the futility in this silliness???

[rolleyes][rolleyes][rolleyes][whistling][whistling][whistling][huh][huh][huh]

