Killeen City Council

Killeen City Council members on Tuesday listen to presenters during the first workshop meeting of the year.

 Ricky Green | Herald

Killeen City Council members offered neither comments nor questions after Judith Tangalin was introduced on Tuesday as City Manager Kent Cagle’s choice for executive director of finance.

“Four (candidates) met qualifications,” Executive Director of Human Resources Eva Bark said. “The city manager selected (Tangalin) as the executive director of finance.

