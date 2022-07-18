With less than $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money available to spend at officials' discretion, Killeen City Council members on Monday prioritized ways they want the federal coronavirus funds spent.
“It's in the fund balance,” City Manager Kent Cagle said. “Remember, it's only going to be there through December 2024, and it's gone. It just depends on how long you want to hang onto it. More than $700,000 is left for the budget year that starts in October.”
In the city's proposed $112 million fiscal year 2023 budget, the beginning fund balance is just over $29 million.
During the Monday night workshop meeting, all council members were given the chance to make “motions of direction” on how the remaining money should be spent. Their requests ranged from park enhancements and development to traffic calming, and the conversations started with Councilman Michael Boyd.
“I was under the assumption that in two years we would have improvements,” he said. “I just thought there was a (dollar figure) for park improvements. What we are saying is that in 2024, we'd have funding available. That's going to lead me to ARPA funding, then.”
Cagle asked Joe Brown, the city's executive director of recreation services, to respond.
“Indirectly, we do have a mechanism (we can use), and that is a parkland dedication ordinance,” Brown said. “In the 2024 budget, we'll take on those properties. Then we will spend six to eight months on what that concept would look like. I think the word, 'patience,' comes to mind when it comes to funding.”
But that proposed ordinance has not been adopted by the council, and it was at least the third time since June that Boyd and Brown have gone back and forth on a central component of parkland dedication: an area adjacent to Fort Hood that Brown is pessimistic would be gifted to the city.
“I've got a real sense that property is not even going to sell,” Brown said. “We are waiting on the parkland dedication ordinance as a mechanism.”
Boyd's solution: Allocate more than $200,000 to acquire that land.
“I make a motion of direction to allocate $250,000 of ARPA funding for the acquisition cost," he said.
But Boyd's motion died for lack of a second. And while no votes may be taken in workshops, such motions would allow council members in a regular meeting to take action on those items.
“Right now, our focus is on getting new park land,” Cagle said. “There's not anything (in the budget) for developing new park land. That will have to come out of the (capital improvement plan).”
Boyd represents the city's District 4, which is west Killeen, where there are few city parks.
Separately, Boyd asked if ARPA money could be used to add benches and water fountains to the Fort Hood Regional Trail.
"It has been there for a while 10 years now,” Boyd said. “It does not have water fountains or benches. These are not expensive items at all. It's a one-mile trail.”
He asked the council to consider allocating $25,000 for five benches and two water fountains there.
“We're waiting on a couple of budget transfers to put in two benches,” Brown said. “We put money in the 2023 budget for a drinking fountain. We're going to have to tap water and do some pretty good trenching and tie into a water main there.”
Boyd recommended adding four benches in addition to the two others Brown budgeted and three total water fountains.
“My constituents want to see results, but I'm not seeing anything,” the councilman said.
Ultimately, he asked for a $25,000 allocation for two water fountains and four benches. But his motion of direction died for a lack of second.
“Twenty-five thousand dollars,” Boyd said in frustration.
That's when Councilman Ramon Alvarez countered with an offer of $25,000 for fountains, benches “and/or shade structures” at the city's four trails. That motion of direction was successful.
But Boyd's wish list didn't stop there. He also requested a $25,000 allocation for “speed mitigation,” including speed bumps.
“Right now, I'm talking about my district,” he said. “I'd like to have funding set aside for speed bumps for our streets where (residents) are having problems with speeding.”
Cagle agreed with Boyd's assertion that speeding is a safety issue without traffic devices to slow speeders.
“This is going to spread citywide,” Cagle said. “But it's more than just speed bumps. It's traffic calming. There's more stuff that you can do.”
That includes a heavier police presence on problem areas, Cagle said. "Traffic calming" is a term generally used to describe road design and other methods to slow traffic and improve safety for drivers and pedestrians, such as roundabouts and crosswalks.
“I think it's a good conversation,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said.
But he shared other council members' concerns about “tying up money” before city staff had the time to arrange for traffic analysis and patterns.
“Part of my job is to advocate for my district,” Boyd said. “We're going to have to make a decision. It sounds like … ARPA funding is the only thing available.”
The city allocated most of its federal ARPA money last year, but still has some funding remaining for the upcoming budget.
Wilkerson requested that more than $132,000 should be allocated for traffic monitoring, and other council members agreed.
Councilman Jose Segarra said he had no budget requests, and Mayor Debbie Nash-King's motion for direction to fund more downtown events with $10,000 to $50,000 was successful.
