Killeen City Council members’ discussion on Tuesday about proposed changes to the ordinance that governs the vacant structure registration program focused on fines assessed against non-compliant property owners.
“We had a lot of complaints from the residents about a lot of the vacant buildings downtown,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “What else is there to do to get the attention of the owners to follow our codes?”
The Vacant Structure Registration ordinance was adopted by City Council members in August 2020.
“The intent of the ordinance is to reduce blight, preserve the historic character, and improve property values in Downtown Killeen,” according to a staff report. “The Vacant Building Registration ordinance requires the owners of vacant buildings within the Historic Overlay District (HOD) to abide by a standard-of-care practice, register their property with the city, and pay an annual registration fee.”
Property owners with unregistered vacant buildings in downtown Killeen could face fines of $2,000 a day if City Council members accept the proposed changes that include:
Imposing penalties for failure to register from 90 days to 30 days.
Increased penalties for failure to register within the notice period of 30 days, “which include ... a misdemeanor and upon conviction in municipal court,” and fines for each offense, with every day “constituting a separate offense.”
Increased structure inspections to include external and internal inspections to ensure the structure complies with “minimum standards of care.”
Allowing for the re-inspection of structures in a more timely manner if the initial inspection deems the structure non-compliant with minimum standards of care requirements.
Increased penalties for failure to bring the building into compliance with the minimum standards of care in a timely manner that include a possible misdemeanor conviction and fines up to $2,000 per day for each offense.
“When you come up with $2,000, I’m just curious to know ... where (you are) coming up with $2,000 for a viable option?” Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson asked Katlin Kizito’s, the city’s downtown revitalization director.
She cited the misdemeanor offense that provides penalties for violating the ordinance.
“It’s no less than $250 and no more than $2,000 per day,” she said. “That fine will only go into place if someone fails to register, and I would say ... those who do comply and register the vacant buildings, the success rate ... is very high.”
The city’s historic district, in north Killeen, is bounded by Avenue A, Santa Fe Plaza, North Fourth Street and North Eighth Street. To protect the integrity of the area, the Killeen City Council more than two years ago created the program “to compel property owners to make needed repairs to their historically significant buildings and attract new and expanding businesses to downtown Killeen.”
The fee to register a vacant structure is $500 for the first year it is vacant, according to the city’s website. After the first year, the registration fee increases by $50 per year for each year the building remains vacant.
At registration, the city also collects an inspection fee for one cent per square foot. For property owners who fail to register their building by the registration deadline, a $150 late fee is assessed.
“Staff began enforcing the ordinance in November 2020,” a staff report shows. “At that time, there were approximately 22 vacant buildings in HOD. In total, only 11 buildings have ever been registered as vacant.”
Kizito said she has contacted all of the property owners downtown.
“Once they receive a notice that is posted to the door and (sent via) certified mail ... it has instructions,” she said. “Back in 2020, an extensive campaign was done where letters were sent to all property owners.”
Eight buildings were registered in 2021. Of those, six were not re-registered last year, and two are occupied. Three properties were registered in 2022.
“Say an individual refuses to register their property,” City Manager Kent Cagle said. “This is a fine not to exceed $2,000 per day. We’ll start levying the fines, and they will eventually get to a court in front of a judge.”
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said she’s been asked about the City Council’s “agenda” regarding enforcing the vacant structure registration program.
“The agenda is to beautify the city,” she said. “At this point, the agenda is to push our city forward, to make some changes.”
Councilman Michael Boyd agreed that the program is about “improving downtown.”
“The time has come,” he said.
A public hearing on the proposed ordinance amendment is scheduled for Jan. 24.
Killeen EDC
Construction of the Dongjin Semichem Texas plant in the Killeen Business Park is expected to be complete this year.
“As you know, you approved a 380 agreement that got us going,” said Scott Connell, president and CEO of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation, on Tuesday during the Killeen City Council workshop. “We closed on the land — 42 acres — in November after that approval.”
In December, EDC officials said in a news release that construction of Dongjin Semichem Texas in Killeen was expected to begin “immediately” after City Council members in November unanimously approved an economic development agreement with the company.
“You’ll see out there right now they are well underway with two of the facilities,” Connell said. “We’re very excited about the pace ... they’re moving. The construction is expected to finish up this calendar year. They have a plant manager ... and they have already hired an HR director so they can begin that hiring process.”
The Killeen EDC during the first quarter of the fiscal year secured the $70 million investment from the South Korean company. Dongjin plans to build a 91,000-square-foot plant at the Killeen Business Park — its first such facility in the United States.
Production at the plant is scheduled to begin in 2024.
“The company will provide patented processing chemicals for the $18 billion Samsung manufacturing facility in Taylor,” according to the release.
“The Killeen Business Park was among several sites competing for the company’s $70 million investment but chose Killeen for its available land, competitive incentive package, skilled workforce and proximity to Interstates 14 and 35.”
Dongjin Semichem was founded in 1967. It has about 1,800 employees across the world and about $1 billion in sales. In Killeen, the company plans to offer 17 jobs averaging about $50,000 annually.
Semiconductors, or microchips, are manufactured from pure elements such as silicon or germanium, or from compounds.
A year ago, Samsung announced it planned to build the massive plant in Taylor, about 58 miles southeast of Killeen.
Also during the first quarter of this fiscal year, Connell said, officials met with an unidentified property owner about 210 developable acres, conducted ribbon-cuttings at Harrington Industrial Pipes in the Killeen Business Park and Murdoch’s in November.
Active projects include an automotive parts manufacturer with a $16 million capital investment and 58 jobs with annual salaries of about $60,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.