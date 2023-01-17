Killeen council - EDC

Killeen Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Scott Connell gives an update to the Killeen City Council during Tuesday's workshop at Killeen City Hall.

 By Ricky Green | Herald

Killeen City Council members’ discussion on Tuesday about proposed changes to the ordinance that governs the vacant structure registration program focused on fines assessed against non-compliant property owners.

“We had a lot of complaints from the residents about a lot of the vacant buildings downtown,” Mayor Debbie Nash-King said. “What else is there to do to get the attention of the owners to follow our codes?”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.