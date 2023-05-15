Four office holders will be sworn in before Tuesday’s City Council meeting, following the canvassing of the May 6 election votes at City Killeen Hall.
Incumbents Jessica Gonzalez, Nina Cobb and Michael Boyd will be sworn in for another term, while challenger Joseph Solomon will be sworn in for District 2 after defeating incumbent Riakos Adams.
The council will also choose a mayor pro tem during the council meeting. The current mayor pro tem is Ken Wilkerson.
Also on the agenda is a presentation by Ronnie Russell, president of the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce, and A.J. Johnson, owner of Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Johnson is hoping to build an Oasis Fresh Market in north Killeen, an area of town where two grocery chains closed down stores in 2019.
Russell and members of the Innovation Black Chamber revealed the potential project during a town hall a week before the municipal election.
Johnson opened an Oasis Fresh Market in the northern part of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in May 2021. When Johnson opened his store in Tulsa, the northern part of the city had been classified as a food desert, similar to how the northern part of Killeen has been described.
During a previous town hall, original concepts for the store were presented and called for it to be a two-story building with a grocery store on the bottom floor; electric vehicle charging ports in the parking lot; an emergency food pantry and rental assistance program in the back of the store
Many more features were also discussed about the store and how it would benefit Killeen.
Other items that are scheduled to be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting include relocating the Skylark Field automated Weather Observation System, making amendments to various items and several rezoning requests.
Council members will also discuss 2021 road construction projects and how they are progressing, the purchase and exchange of property in downtown Killeen and property relating to facilities needed for animal services.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
