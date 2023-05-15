Four office holders will be sworn in before Tuesday’s City Council meeting, following the canvassing of the May 6 election votes at City Killeen Hall.

Incumbents Jessica Gonzalez, Nina Cobb and Michael Boyd will be sworn in for another term, while challenger Joseph Solomon will be sworn in for District 2 after defeating incumbent Riakos Adams.

