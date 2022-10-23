foundation

In a presentation to the Killeen City Council last week about how the Killeen chamber plans to work with Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Nolanville and the Fort Hood Regional Economic Development Foundation, Daniel Hall said he wants to create a “proactive strategy that is in response to what I believe is a well-recognized community need.”

Killeen City Council members — at least for now — turned away Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce CEO Scott Connell when he asked the city to help pay for the development of a branding strategy for the region.

“I agree with some of the council members,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “The comprehensive plan — part of it — was selling it to our citizens, trying to change the image. I would like to see money like that go to our downtown and spent on things that the council has been doing lately with some of our older buildings.”

