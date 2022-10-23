Killeen City Council members — at least for now — turned away Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce CEO Scott Connell when he asked the city to help pay for the development of a branding strategy for the region.
“I agree with some of the council members,” Councilman Jose Segarra said. “The comprehensive plan — part of it — was selling it to our citizens, trying to change the image. I would like to see money like that go to our downtown and spent on things that the council has been doing lately with some of our older buildings.”
In November 2020, the City Council agreed to pay Verdunity $349,140 to develop the 2022 comprehensive plan that was adopted in August.
‘Can’t control that’
“Normally, I’m always in favor of something like this to talk positive of the city,” Segarra said. “I know, over the years, we’ve done things like that. There’s many ways to get that message out. The challenge is sometimes the media. We can’t control that. For every one negative story, you need about 20 positive stories to counter that, and that’s kind of always been our challenge.”
In a presentation about how the Killeen chamber plans to work with Killeen, Harker Heights, Cooperas Cove, Nolanville and the Fort Hood Regional Economic Development Foundation, Daniel Hall said he wants to create a “proactive strategy that is in response to what I believe is a well-recognized community need.”
Hall is principal consultant at Hall Development Solutions.
‘The positive story’
“We need to tell the positive story of the place we all call home,” he said. “Over the past few months, I’ve had the chance to talk about the need for positive public perception in this proposed strategy with many of you.”
That strategy, according to the presentation, is merely to drive public perception.
“The external and internal perception of our region is one of the greatest obstacles to economic growth. Our clients from out of town do not understand the incredible untapped potential here. Killeen is a GREAT place. We just need to do a better job showing people this greatness.”
The five-year strategy would require $160,000 from Killeen, $100,000 from the Fort Hood Regional Economic Development Foundation, $40,000 apiece from Copperas Cove and Harker Heights and $10,000 from Nolanville, as well as creating task forces for each entity. In Killeen, the task force would include eight people.
‘Working together’
“This is not about Killeen being a negative place, having negative attributes, having bad habits,” Hall said. “It’s about working together to redefine who we are and to tell that story, to share the highlights, the attributes, the strengths of this place that we call home.”
Each task force, Hall said, would be responsible for:
Providing input and advice to the consultants on each phase of the process.
Building consensus and making decisions about brand development and deployment.
Helping develop, understand and supporting ideas that underlie the eventual logo and tagline.
Adopting elements of the brand for use in incumbent messaging.
Helping to create understanding and buy-in of the brand.
And developing strategies that “unite and inspire” community adoption of the brand.
“The key element is this is a multiple-year process of engagement,” Connell said. “It’s early in the phases. This is a well-thought process of market research, developing some creative materials in the process, implementation ... and then really understanding how we can evaluate and maintain that process.”
Connell, the former Temple Economic Development Corporation vice-president, became Killeen’s economic development president and CEO on Sept. 1.
‘Lead the engagement’
“What we hope to do in this process, also, is to engage all the partners who help fund the process to really lead that engagement with a potential consulting firm who can find ways to implement this process.”
Connell said the Chamber of Commerce staff acts “as staff on behalf of the foundation.”
“This is intended to be a regional concept, not just Killeen,” he said. “It’s an ongoing storyline and also adapts over time. As things change in the community, we have new storylines or things that may build over this.”
‘Redefine who we are’
According to the presentation, the “critical touch point for all branding activity going forward” would include a target audience and geographic context of the community,
“We are working to fund-raise for the (14 Forward) campaign, which is the new point of work for the economic development foundation,” Hall said. “Part of the resources we will raise for that campaign will be assigned to this strategy. But the big motivation here — perhaps an overly idealistic one — is to redefine who we are as a region.”
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said she likes the strategy but is still apprehensive about it.
“I think this is essential, this type of branding. Without a vision, people will perish. Setting that for our city and controlling our narrative has been something that is important to me since the beginning of my time here. My concern, though, is the process for this branding and marketing.”
Mayor Debbie Nash-King agreed.
“My philosophy is, ‘How can you sell something you don’t believe in?’ Branding is big. When we can get other neighboring cities to participate ... we’re all coming together as a united front, What we want is change. The residents want change. What we are doing is not working.”
‘A lot of negativity’
And because this proposed branding strategy is about public perception and improving it — real and otherwise — she took a shot at the Herald.
“We’re fighting against a lot of negativity,” she said. “I’m not following the newspaper or anyone. Well, somewhat. I don’t know about all of that. But that’s not the point. We have to change our own image. You’re either part of the problem or part of the solution. They can only write what is produced. So, how can we change that?”
In an email, Connell said the Fort Hood Regional Economic Development Foundation is planning for its 2023-27 “five-year effort.”
“Economic development is a very competitive process. Thousands of areas in the country are competing for new jobs and investment. It is important that we tell the story of how companies can take advantage of our area resources and how the community’s assets can support their industry.”
The foundation, Connell said, was created “to engage businesses, individuals and others to assist with the economic efforts of the Killeen area. It is a leader of major efforts to advance the community in long term growth opportunities — most notably the Research Park for Texas A&M-Central Texas.”
But Councilman Michael Boyd, who requested the presentation, said he was disappointed in it.
‘Not what I expected’
“This has not been done before,” he said during the Tuesday meeting. “But I’ll be frank here. The presentation is not what I expected. I was expecting more for you guys to sell this, to really qualify it. I do think this does need some more homework. I do think it needs to go through Killeen EDC. This needs to be fine-tuned.”
Councilwoman Nina Cobb, Gonzalez and Nash-King represent the City Council on Killeen EDC’s board of directors.
“I don’t think this is something that started here,” Segarra said. “I think this should have started with KEDC. This is something that just came up. Just based on what was presented today — ask and maybe receive — I don’t think that’s the direction I would like to see.”
Cobb said she — and her constituents — have become weary of planning.
“It’s sounds like a great idea, and I know that we need marketing. But I believe that we should maybe go through EDC and look at that and make it community-wide. People are tired of talking. They need to see something. The manuals, the books, the pathways, all these bright conversations, the constituents want to see what’s going to happen downtown. It’s time for actions.”
Hall said he agrees, but that he could not promise “your potential investment is going to result in 1,000 new jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in capital investment.”
“The first major expense we would incur with this strategy would be to hire a consultant,” he said. “That’s roughly an estimated $125,000 cost. Resources we are seeking from the city will not explicitly be used to hire the consultant (but) used to support that.”
Following a motion of direction by Segarra for Hall and Connell to submit their request to the Killeen EDC board of directors, it was seconded by Councilman Ken Wilkerson and approved, 5-2, with Councilmen Ramon Alvarez and Riakos Adams in opposition.
