The Killeen City Council this week debated whether to allow bars in Killeen’s historic overlay district but also aired concerns on whether the historic district, located downtown, could become Killeen’s version of Sixth Street, an area in Austin that is known for its numerous bars.
The council had its first meeting of the year Tuesday night, with a 25-item agenda, but the last item on the agenda concerned allowing for bars to be built in the city’s historic district.
Currently, the district is zoned B-5, which does not allow for the establishment of bars and taverns. However, if passed, a modification to that ordinance would rezone the district to B-C-1, or general business and alcohol sales district. Currently, downtown business can serve alcohol if their sales are over 50% food and less than 50% alcohol.
A proposed amendment would allow businesses with majority alcohol sales to open in the historic district, and would have also removed a city rule that prohibits bars from operating within 300 feet of a church, school or daycare center.
According to city officials, 15 churches are in the city’s historic overlay district, a section of downtown Killeen that spans from Avenue B to Santa Fe Plaza Drive, and from 4th Street to 5th Street — about 10 city blocks.
After Director of Planning Wallis Meisher was finished with her presentation, council members quickly shared their thoughts.
District 4 Councilman Michael Boyd was the first to speak.
“I am strongly in favor of downtown revitalization; however, this proposal to amend an ordinance to essentially allow the proliferation of bars and taverns within 300 feet of a church, school, and daycare center in this area does not sit well with me, and I personally cannot support this ordinance amendment,” Boyd said.
Councilwoman-at-large Mellisa Brown brought up some concerns of her own.
“What about people who are wanting to open up a bar that is outside of the historic district and is also within 300 feet of a church or a daycare?” Brown asked.
Meisher said that she believes that since downtown is the “heart of the city” that any other area wouldn’t be comparable.
District 1 Councilwoman Jennifer Gonzalez relayed the conversations that she had with her constituents regarding downtown revitalization, in which many have said that they would like to see it as a “mixed use area.”
“There are many successful cities in the United States that have mixed-use areas and including some that even have churches within them,” Gonzalez said, “And our citizens have been very clear on what they want for downtown, so to decline this, what would we be saying to our citizens?”
A mixed-use area refers to a section within a city that offers both family entertainment and adult entertainment, such as bars.
“And let’s make it clear that we are not trying to turn downtown to some debauched area. That is not our intention,” Gonzalez said.
Brown addressed some concerns on whether the approval of this amendment would lead to the downtown area being oversaturated with bars and taverns.
“I saw a comment from someone who said ‘Oh good, we’re going to have our own version of 6th Street’,” Brown said.
Sixth Street is an area in Austin that is known for its numerous bars.
While the council did not vote on the matter Tuesday night, members did agree to change the wording of the amendment to remove the 300-foot boundary but keep the B-5 zoning in order to regulate the number of bars in the area.
