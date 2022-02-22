After almost a month of negotiations, the Killeen City Council moved forward Tuesday with approving Joshua Welch’s 333-lot, large single-family development on Clear Creek Road.
Though a significant amount of work remains to be done, the City Council unanimously approved the development after several rounds of presentations and sessions at the negotiation table between Welch and city staff.
The development is a total of about 80 acres and would be located off of Clear Creek Road, roughly between Modoc Drive and Reese Creek Road.
Since its initial presentation on Jan. 25, the development features increased “green space” and dedicated parkland, along with a host of other amenities and compromises.
After presenting the Planned Unit Development one final time, Director of Planning Wallis Meshier said that staff now recommends support of the development, without additional restrictions.
“In the spirit of compromise, staff recommends approving the development,” she said.
Previously, city staff had recommended approving the development if it completely removed “snout houses,” or those whose garages take up more than 50% of the foremost street-facing plane of the house.
However, Meshier said, “I think there has been enough compromise on both sides.”
Councilman Michael Boyd, despite a $1,000 campaign donation from Welch last year, has been the most vocal council member regarding the development, and the most critical. On Tuesday, the councilman said that, despite some outlying issues, Welch has addressed many of his concerns, though not all of them.
Previous requests from Boyd regarding privacy fencing for housing on collector streets that connect to Clear Creek Road and Reese Creek Road, as well as increased green space and a more fleshed neighborhood park had been met. However, there were some concerns, such as a request for sound-proofing for a residence near Clear Creek Road, that were not met.
“As I can see here, these final concerns have not been addressed,” Boyd said. “These compromises with developers are essential, they should be; but I don’t want to give out kudos for that sort of thing.”
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown raised a point of concern regarding the use of two drainage tracts to expand the total amount of “green space.” According to Brown, the design of the tract may be too steep or too perilous for children to use.
“We should avoid a situation where someone gets hurt, or worse, a child,” she said.
However, Welch said that he could not provide specifics on the design of the drainage tracts, as those are typically completed toward the end of development. He also pointed out that his company will be required to meet with the city engineer before completing specifications for the tracts.
Ultimately, Boyd thanked Welch for his ability to compromise and for focusing on the livability of the development.
“I do want to thank you for taking the initiative to ensure that the TIA will be done, the pavilion and what it will do for the development; again, we did rounds but it was worth it,” Boyd said.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez spoke similarly, saying that the public negotiation of the development has been novel and productive.
“This is really new; I think this is the first time we’ve worked through things like this publicly, and I think it sets a really good standard,” Gonzalez said.
While Brown echoed the City Council’s support of negotiation, she also said that approving the development would make it less restrictive than the current architectural standards, and asked to amend the motion to approve with the condition that the development would have no protruding garages. The motion failed to garner a second.
A motion was made to approve the development, which passed unanimously.
Speaking after the meeting, Welch said that the negotiations had been tough, but the end product is one that “residents will appreciate.”
“There was a lot of effort and time put into it,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got a good project planned out, it’ll be good for the area. We’ve got a good project put together; it’s more restrictive than anything I know of in Killeen, but I think it’ll be a good neighborhood that the residents will appreciate.”
Now that the project has a Planned Unit Development zoning, Welch must still complete and submit a final plat, finalize construction plans, and, as part of his agreement with the city, conduct a traffic impact analysis.
