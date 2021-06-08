In a workshop meeting Tuesday, Killeen City Councilman Rick Williams brought forward an item for the council to discuss a potential bond for road construction.
Williams said residents have expressed their dismay over the condition of city’s the roads and that the fuel for the rocket to remedy this is money.
“We have to have a way of raising money, and a bond issue is a way to do that,” Williams said. “The bond could put a significant dent in the necessary road construction.”
Williams suggested potentially multiple bonds over the course of the next few years that could total $100 million.
In early March, City Manager Kent Cagle told the council the city could be facing at least $40 million in additional road repairs necessitated by the harsh winter weather earlier this year.
The $40 million is on top of around $120 million in needed road repairs the city has talked about in the past.
Council members Tuesday unanimously approved a motion of direction to bring the discussion of the bond back for the council’s next regular meeting.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown said there are a few different ways to approach fixing the roads.
“I’m going to support bringing this back for the information, but I cannot support a bond for streets until we bring back the road impact fees,” Brown said.
In mid-April, the council voted 6-1 to approve water and wastewater impact fees, charged to developers and builders to help pay cities recoup costs of building roads and infrastructure up to new developments and structures.
However, the council voted down street impact fees in 2019, and those have not been reintroduced.
On Tuesday, all of the council members said they were in full support of bringing the item of a road bond back for discussion so that they and residents could get a better idea of what the bond would entail.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the council denied an ordinance, by a vote of 4-3, that would have required establishments that allow residents to bring their own beverages to purchase an annual permit in order to continue their normal BYOB operation.
Voting in the majority were Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King and Councilmembers Nina Cobb, Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams.
Council members Steve Harris, Mellisa Brown and Jessica Gonzalez voted against the denial of the ordinance.
Nash-King asked Tony McIlwain, the city’s executive director of development services, how the city would be able to enforce the ordinance if it is put in place.
McIlwain said the enforcement would not be a problem for the city and that it would go along with the enforcement of other ordinances the city has.
Brandon Martin, the owner of Krab Kingz in Killeen, had some comments on the BYOB ordinance during the citizens’ comments section of the council meeting.
He said that if the ordinance is put in place in its current state, all BYOB establishments would be forced to close by 2 a.m. and he thinks that would lead to more residents driving under the influence because they are forced out of the commercial establishment they were in.
He also said the ordinance would push residents to throw more house parties in residential areas instead of frequenting commercial BYOB establishments.
Brown said this ordinance is not trying to decry any BYOB business.
“If you are one of those business owners that is running your business and not having any issues, you are getting a bad rep because of the one-offs,” Brown said. “It’s not about saying BYOB is bad; what I really think it’s about is having something that is enforceable so that if something happens we have a mechanism to deal with it.”
There have been seven fatal shootings in the city of Killeen this year, four of which are considered criminal homicides by investigators. Two of those fatal shootings have occurred at “bring your own bottle” establishments, more commonly known as BYOB.
A fatal shooting occurred on Feb. 21 at the Crew Hookah Lounge, a BYOB club, at 4400 Watercrest Road when a 25-year-old man was shot and later died. The shooting was deemed “non-criminal” by the Killeen Police Department in May.
A criminal homicide occurred on May 2 at Club Legends on 308 S. Second St., where a man was shot and died at the scene from his wounds. Police have not made any arrests to date.
In an effort to help curb the crime and noise complaints from nearby residents, Councilmember Brown introduced the discussion item on May 7 that would formalize regulations for the Bring Your Own Beverage establishments.
As proposed, the ordinance would have required BYOB establishments to obtain a permit to operate. The permit would cost $50 and need to be renewed yearly.
The ordinance also would have required the establishment to have commercial liability insurance, implement a security plan and would require a manager on the premise during business hours.
The permit would require BYOB-permitted businesses to close at 2 a.m. and would not allow patrons to congregate in the parking lot before or after hours.
BYOB restaurants that produce at least 80% of their total revenue from food service would have been excluded from the ordinance, had it passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.