The Killeen City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday to cap attorneys’ expenses at $100,000 to continue defending Bell County’s ongoing lawsuit against the city over its controversial marijuana decriminalization ordinance.
Recently elected Councilman Joseph Solomon, who last week expressed concerns over the city’s mounting legal bills, was the sole dissenting vote.
The vote came after Mayor Debbie Nash-King moved the meeting into a 51-minute closed session, following requests by Councilman Jose Segarra to City Attorney Holli Clements regarding clarifications on money questions.
“We are put in the middle of it as a city,” Segarra said. “One side is the county and the other is the people. We are carrying the burden of whether this is legal or not.”
Segarra also commented that 70% of voters favored the ordinance and now it seemed like that same percentage didn’t want to pay for defending the lawsuit.
During the last council meeting, city staff told council members that expenses for attorneys to defend the lawsuit “will exceed $50,000” and that the council would need to approve further funding.
“We were put in a difficult situation and you crafted a pretty elegant compromise to respect the will of the voters but not take tools away from the police department.” City Manager Kent Cagle told the council after a brief presentation from the city attorney, prior to the vote.
After the council returned from the closed session Councilman Michael Boyd and Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb gave statements about the topic.
“I have never been for the decriminalization of marijuana but I have always been for — whether it’s the council or a man or woman who walks into a courtroom — to have a defense team,” Cobb said.
Boyd said that while he may not “personally agree with the particulars of the ordinance the city is currently in position with, a majority of the citizens voted for Prop A expect us to uphold their vote.”
In an interview after the meeting Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez said her vote was based on “the will of the people.”
“They did the right thing the right way, it was processed the right way, and now it is for the courts to decide,” Gonzalez said. “My concern is that if we were to cancel our citizens’ voices, then it is marijuana today and something else tomorrow, and that is a very slippery slope we don’t need to get on. Everyone needs to be represented and let their voices be heard and let the court decide.”
Councilman Ramon Alvarez said in a phone interview he thought it was something the city was pulled into by the county.
“The city needs to see it through,” Alvarez said. “We owe it to the 70% of voters who voted for it regardless of how I feel about the ordinance. I wasn’t elected to represent my own interest i was elected to represent the interest of the voters. If you pull all the emotions and politics out of it, this is what the voters want.”
Councilman Solomon said in a phone interview that he voted against the ordinance when it was first on the ballot.
“I believe that we should repeal it, because it’s all the matter of state law,” Solomon said. “While I respect the right of the voters, I believe the council should have educated them, instructed them, and the law of Texas says we can’t override that law. I will stand on that even if I have to stand alone.”
Solomon also mentioned that he was concerned about how much money would be funneled into litigation even with the cap.
“We don’t know when it is going to end when it comes to cost,” he said.
Segarra and the mayor were unavailable for comment following the meeting Tuesday night.
The county’s lawsuit argues the ordinance violates state law and prevents police officers from doing their jobs. The city law bans Killeen police officers from charging people with misdemeanor marijuana possession (4 ounces or less). It is not related to medical marijuana.
According to city officials, Killeen taxpayers have already paid $42,444.37 to Sheils Winnubst PC, a Dallas-area law firm that is representing Killeen in the lawsuit filed in April by Bell County government officials over the city’s controversial decriminalized marijuana law.
The prior agreement between the city and the law firm was signed in February by Cagle and Philip Kingston, the main attorney from the firm that is representing the city in its battle against Bell County.
Kingston, a former Dallas city councilman, is being paid at a rate of $450 per hour during “any period of time in which our attention is focused on your case,” according to the agreement.
The defense lawyer’s bill comes out of the city’s general fund — something all Killeen taxpayer’s pay into, whether they voted for decriminalized marijuana or not.
Council members weren’t the only one who spoke about the matter Tuesday.
Six Bell County residents voiced their opinions on the matter during the citizen comments portion of the meeting, as well as Austin attorney Julie Oliver, who heads the group that brought the petition drive for the ordinance to Killeen.
She urged continued support of defending the lawsuit, which she termed “frivolous.”
Two residents were in support of defending the ordinance and four were opposed to continuing litigation.
Resident Mellisa Brown urged the council to “put an end to this now.”
Michael Fornino pointed to ways the money could be put to better use for Killeen employees and residents, and chided Oliver that “this is not the way to change the law.”
Resident Anca Neagu asked whether voters who supported the ordinance were still willing to pay to cover the lawsuit. She urged the council to drop the ordinance and work with police for a voluntary plan to deprioritize marijuana possession enforcement.
Killeen resident and Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor, a supporter of the ordinance, said, “We have a right as a city to allocate those resources as we see fit,” Minor said.
Lawsuit history
The controversy began on Nov. 8, 2022, when Killeen voters passed Proposition A by a margin of 69% to 31%. Around 17,000 voters voted for the ordinance.
The proposition includes a city ordinance that prevents KPD from enforcing misdemeanor marijuana violations. KPD stopped making arrests for misdemeanor marijuana possession after Proposition A was approved.
Voters in Harker Heights also approved the ordinance, but the Heights City Council quickly repealed it.
The lawsuit against the City of Killeen was officially filed on April 11 and was spearheaded by Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols and District Attorney Henry Garza.
The lawsuit was being argued in May in a Bell County court. Judge Rick Morris ruled in Bell County’s favor on May 25, when the judge denied the city’s “pleas to jurisdiction” that would have stopped the lawsuit in its tracks. That same day, the City of Killeen filed its appeal with the Third Court of Appeals in Austin, where it is expected to linger for months.
County officials have speculated that the lawsuit is likely to end up back in district court.
