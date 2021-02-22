Following a closed meeting Monday, the council unanimously approved the nomination of former Killeen City Councilman Terry Clark to the District 3 council seat.
Clark’s name was put in nomination by Councilman Ken Wilkerson. Also under consideration were former Councilman Jared Foster and Nina Cobb, a candidate in the May 1 council race.
Mayor Jose Segarra said that the decision to nominate Clark, in addition to his being “the most impressive” nominee, also stems largely from the council’s original intent not to nominate someone on the May ballot for the council seat. This represented the deciding factor.
Clark served on the Killeen City Council from 2011 to 2015.
“We went through all the applications that were submitted,” Segarra said.
The District 3 seat has been vacant since the recent death of Councilmember Jim Kilpatrick.
The council will vote on whether to appoint Clark to the seat at next week’s meeting.
