The Killeen City Council decided not to take action Tuesday regarding an interlocal agreement with Bell County to relocate the Bell County Killeen annex to the former site of the First National Bank of Texas headquarters at 507 N. Gray St.
Considerations to relocate the Bell County annex downtown Killeen have been rumbling since July of 2021, when former Mayor Jose Segarra began to push publicly for the relocation of the Bell County annex.
The First National Bank of Texas has also agreed to gift the site to the city of Killeen if it is used for the purposes of relocating the county annex.
According to City Manager Kent Cagle, Bell County is willing to put forward $10 million to establish the new county annex, so long as Killeen pays for site demolition.
As part of a request from the City Council, the agreement includes a clause that would allow Killeen to back out of the contract if demolition costs rise above $500,000. Cagle said in February that estimated demolition costs are not expected to exceed $300,000.
Alternatively, the city may disapprove the interlocal agreement and use a different location downtown such as the police station parking lot.
Several residents, speaking during Citizens Comments on Tuesday asked the City Council not to establish the county annex at the site of the police station, as it may result in a loss of public parking.
The issue of where to put the annex is also a hot topic. Killeen’s Executive Director of Development Services Edwin Revell broke down the process for establishing the county annex during Tuesday’s workshop.
According to Revell, 507 N. Gray St. is part of Killeen’s historic overlay district, which makes up much of downtown. Before the city can begin demolition at 507 N. Gray St., it would first have to receive a hardship approval from the Historic Preservation Board showing that it is economically unfeasible to maintain the location as-is.
If the historic preservation board denies the hardship application, the City Council would have the opportunity to overrule its decision but may risk losing the historic designation for downtown Killeen in the process.
According to Wallis Meshier, Killeen’s director of planning, the city has received a total of three grants related to Killeen’s historic designation, all of which together equal a total of around $27,000. Killeen last received such a grant in 2013.
Councilman Michael Boyd said Tuesday that he is concerned with the potential loss of the historic designation and that he firmly believes 507 N. Gray St. should continue to be preserved as outlined in the 2008 historic preservation plan. Boyd also spoke to the possibility of partnering ith a private developer.
Councilman Rick Williams stated that he is in favor of tearing down the old First National Bank headquarters and replacing it with the county annex. He also said that he does not want the city to take responsibility for a property which may take significant time and resources to renovate.
“My concerns are, I do not want us to take responsibility of this building that the bank has deemed not suitable for their purposes,” he said.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown voiced her concerns with relocating the annex downtown, which city staff has said primarily would benefit the city from increased foot traffic. According to Brown, traffic related to the county annex is very specific.
“When you get evicted, you don’t go to a boutique,” she said.
She also said that one of the primary downsides to establishing the county annex at 507 N. Gray St. is that the property would be removed from the private tax rolls.
According to the Bell County Appraisal District, the property generated approximately $17,000 in 2021, was valued at approximately $1.7 million that same year. Revell stated that, although building the annex may result in the loss of tax revenue, it will also create a “public facing” piece of architecture downtown.
Councilman Riakos Adams stated that the county annex will serve as an anchor downtown and that “aesthetics are important.”
Both Adams and Brown voiced a concern that the county’s annex may not have a look that is appropriate for downtown Killeen.
Meshier explained that any building established in the historic overlay district must fit within the character of the area.
Ultimately, Councilman Ken Wilkerson asked that the City Council remain open to the several options available until city staff could bring back a cost analysis of establishing the annex at 507 N. Gray St. and at another location in downtown Killeen
NON PROFIT FUNDING
The council agreed to an extension of the funding program to all nonprofit organizations that fall under section 501, subsection c of the IRS tax code, and not just 501(c)(3) organizations.
Additionally, the City Council set a limit of $10,000 and added a requirement for applicants to include their 990 tax filing.
Councilwoman Nina Cobb spoke out strongly on the setting of a $10,000 limit, saying that doing so will result in many nonprofit organizations requesting the maximum, instead of requesting funding based on need. However, Wilkerson responded to Cobb by saying that the application process “articulates very clearly what it is an organization needs.”
COMMITTEE NOMINATIONS
The City Council tentatively approved the nomination of several members of the public to a series of vacancies across the city of Killeen’s various boards and commissions and removed Patsy Bracey from the Senior Advisory Committee. She will be replaced by Rosalyn Stubbs.
All changes are tentative and will be approved in next week’s consent agenda.
