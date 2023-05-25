The Killeen City Council is accepting applications — in-person and online — now through June 8 to fill an at-large council member seat.
The Killeen City Council is accepting applications — in-person and online — now through June 8 to fill an at-large council member seat.
The vacancy was the result of former Councilman Ken Wilkerson’s sudden resignation on May 15.
The council unanimously voted to open applications for Wilkerson’s replacement during the council meeting on Tuesday after it approved his resignation.
Wilkerson’s replacement will be chosen by the current council members and the term for the seat will last through the May 2024 election.
In a news release on Thursday, the city clarified the qualifications for applicants and deadlines.
“Qualified applicants must be bona fide U.S. citizens at least 18 years old and must not have been convicted of a felony. They must have continuously lived in Texas for the previous 12 months, and in Killeen the previous six months, and be a registered voter,” the release said.
Applications are available in the City Secretary’s Office at City Hall, at 101 N. College St., and online at www.killeentexas.gov/council. Applications can be returned in person to the City Secretary or emailed to Laura Calcote at lcalcote@killeentexas.gov by 5 p.m. on June 8.
The mayor and City Council plan to interview candidates at 1 p.m. June 12. They will announce the chosen candidate at the June 13 council meeting, where the new member will be sworn in at the start of the meeting.
