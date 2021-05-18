The Killeen City Council had no further discussion Tuesday on the creation of a Killeen Community Crime Committee as it prepares to approve or deny a resolution officially forming the committee next week.
The committee, proposed by Councilmember Ken Wilkerson, would include members from Killeen, Harker Heights, Bell County, the Killeen Independent School District and Fort Hood. The purpose of the committee is to study crime, recommend solutions to decrease crime and coordinate and execute efforts, according to the meeting presentation.
The goal of the committee is to decrease crime in the area, with a focus on safety and quality of life.
Wilkerson offered a deeper explanation of the goal of the committee prior to the meeting.
“I’ll say the overall goal is to reduce crime. It’s a different approach than probably a lot of cities take, in that when you say crime you tend to think police. I for one think the police are doing what they’re supposed to be doing, I think they’re doing their job just fine, but that doesn’t, on the front end, alleviate or reduce crime,” Wilkerson said. “I think that you have to have a community led … if we can bring everybody in the room together as opposed to being siloed in their approach to trying to reduce that to offer people alternatives to what they might do. Anyone that chooses to commit some type of crime, it’s a choice, and we want to give them better choices and educate people on how to make better choices.”
Police Chief Charles Kimble also provided his thoughts on the committee prior to the meeting.
“I think any conversation about crime is important. One thing that we have learned is that conversation is a spark plug to better things,” Kimble said. “I think this is not police initiated, I think it’s from one of the council members and we are glad to be a resource and provide whatever data or assistance that they need in this committee.”
The discussion of the crime committee started in March when it was put on a workshop agenda.
In 2020, the city of Killeen had 31 total homicides, although five of those homicides were non-criminal, according to the Killeen Police Department.
Killeen crimes in 2020 (Jan. 1 through November, except for the homicide rate) were as follows:
Homicide 31 (through Dec. 31)
Rape 73
Robbery 127
Aggravated Assault 535
Burglary-total 582
Burglary-Residential 313
Burglary-Non-residential 269
Motor vehicle theft 363
Theft/Larceny 1,979
