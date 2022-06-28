The Killeen City Council on Tuesday approved a number of large expenditures, with a total cost of $2.25 million to the city.
The largest of these items is the procurement of 10 new vehicles for the Killeen Police Department. The total cost for these vehicles will be $756,817, which includes the vehicles themselves and the tech within the vehicles.
According to the presentation, KPD has 51 vehicles that are out of compliance due to outdated technology.
In October of last year, the council voted to approve the replacement of 24 patrol vehicles and in April, members voted to approve the funding of 10 vehicles.
Other big-expenditure items included $143,738 for replacing the splash pad at Long Branch Park and a $165,000 upgrade for the audio-visual equipment at the Utility Collections building.
A lot of these items were approved to fit in with the budget for the last quarter of the current fiscal year.
Other items approved include:
$334,883 for the development of a 12-inch sewer main for the Trimmier Basin Project.
Awarding landscape services to Heart of Texas Landscaping and Irrigation Co. for the amount of $210,000
$292,670 for a replacement playscape at Stewart Park
$259,306.30 for the procurement of a data center firewall and network switches from Netsync
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.