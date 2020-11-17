Kevin Shepherd of Verundity, Inc., spoke to the Killeen City Council on Tuesday about his company’s role in producing a Comprehensive Plan for the city, which the council subsequently approved in a 6-1 vote at a cost of $349,140.
Shepherd said that every single city he has visited has infrastructure issues. He also said that his firm is about connecting vision of a community to its day-to-day budget.
“Everything our company is about is closing that gap,” Shepherd said about the resource gap that exists in cities.
Shepherd said the plan would likely place an emphasis on downtown and on existing neighborhoods.
“You guys have a ridiculous amount of potential here,” he said.
A similar comprehensive plan was prepared for the city in 2010, which City Spokesperson Hilary Shine said was supposed to last until 2030. Since that time there was an unsuccessful attempt at a similar plan done internally.
Councilmember Debbie Nash-King asked what the 2010 plan has accomplished.
In response, City Planning Director Tony McIlwain said there has been growth, but much of it is on an ad hoc basis.
“I give high marks for accomplishment, but not so much for how we got there,” McIlwain said, adding the same goals from the 2010 plan are still in place now. “The plan needs to be updated and reevaluated.”
Councilmember Shirley Fleming called for any new comprehensive plan to include the needs of children, a point to which Shepherd agreed.
Councilmember Ken Wilkerson thanked Shepherd for the presentation.
“This is really the meat and potatoes of what we are doing,” Wilkerson said about what the project might mean for the city.
Nash-King expressed concern about the proposal, noting that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was unexpected.
“I just don’t think it’s the right time now,” she said.
Councilmember Mellisa Brown also expressed reservations, indicating she liked aspects of the plan but would also like to see demonstrable results from similar projects.
“Otherwise, we waste your time and our money,” she said.
Brown was the only dissenting vote as the council approved the agreement for the plan.
In other action Tuesday, the council heard a proposal from Alistair Jenkin of NRP Group regarding a multi-family development at W.S. Young and Business 195, at an estimated cost of $65 million. The project would be a partnership between NRP and the city, and when completed would provide an estimated 368 units, made up of 20 percent brick and stone, with amenities such as a clubhouse, parking conference rooms and others.
City Manager Kent Cagle expressed his support of the project, and Mayor Jose Segarra noted the foot traffic it may generate on Killeen’s north side, which would be a factor in bringing a potentially supermarket to that area of the city. The proposal will be discussed at a December workshop.
Also at the meeting, the council heard a presentation from Riakos Adams, president of Killeen Volunteers, Inc., regarding the current status of the organization.
In addition to an overview of KVI’s history, Adams spoke about how the organization is currently recruiting volunteers and members, is planning to host a strategic planning conference in December, and downplayed the idea that KVI wants to separate from the city and strike out on its own as not entirely true.
“We’re not looking for a divorce,” Adams said, adding later that he regards the relationship between the city and KVI as “symbiotic.”
Following questions and concerns raised by most of the council members, the issue was tabled until an upcoming workshop, which Segarra said would likely be after the new year.
KVI was founded in 1993. Its original programs were Beautify Killeen (now Keep Killeen Beautiful),Volunteer Clearing House, the recruiting arm for KVI (now Volunteer Killeen), and the Youth Advisory Council, which was folded under KVI.
Its current programs are still KKB, plus Youth Advisory Commission, Volunteer Killeen; and Celebrate Killeen, which includes the Christmas Parade, Holiday Under the Stars, Celebrate Killeen Festival, and Rodeo Killeen.
The council also heard a year-in-review presentation from City Recreation Director Joe Brown about Killeen Animal Services.
