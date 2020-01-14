One request to rezone less than 5 acres to build single family homes was approved with a 5-1 vote by the Killeen City Council on Tuesday.
During its regular meeting, three rezoning requests were heard including one from Quintero Engineering, L.L.C.
The company, on behalf of Leslie Shelley, submitted a request to the city to rezone the area from a cemetery district to a cemetery district with a conditional-use permit for a single-family residential district and from an agricultural district to a single-family residential district.
Tony McIlwain, interim director of planning and development services, said on Tuesday, the applicant’s request is to “allow single family homes to be developed on the property.”
The property, at 211 Viola Drive, is already surrounded by single-family homes and is within the Splawn Ranch subdivision.
According to the city’s Future Land Use Map, the land is designated as general residential.
During a special workshop meeting in December 2019, the original request was tabled due to council members requesting more information on the applicant’s intended lot sizes of the proposed homes.
According to McIlwain, city staff and Quintero Engineering worked together to adjust the lot sizes along with applying 7-foot setbacks and reducing the entire lot from 9,000-square-foot to 8,400-square-foot.
The other two rezoning requests were heard through separate public hearings. One was passed unanimously and the other was tabled until the next council workshop.
During the citizen’s petition part of the meeting, former council candidate Leo Gukeisen addressed the council to correct a statistic he had provided about nationwide construction statistics during the Dec. 17 discussion about whether to charge impact fees to developers and builders. The fees, which the council rejected 4-3, would have taken some of the cost of growth off taxpayers, who currently pay for infrastructure leading to new private developments.
He said he made an error in his statement on how many permits were issued solely in November 2019 when in fact it was a year-to-date statistic.
Gukeisen has previously said he is looking into starting a petition to have the council reconsider impact fees in the future.
He did not speak about the petition on Tuesday.
