The Killeen City Council is preparing to reconvene Tuesday, a week after a heated confrontation between Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson and Killeen resident Michael Fornino spilled over into the audience.

Mayor Debbie Nash-King said in a phone call on Monday that she is planning a council workshop on May 2 to discuss Wilkerson’s actions and having guns in the council chambers, which are allowed.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(4) comments

Mbrown4killeen

Just so the citizens know, there are 19 items on tomorrow's budget and the altercation from last week is not one of them.

The City Council will be voting on issuing $30 MILLION in bonds that are not required to be put on the ballot. They will be voting to give WCID 1 approximately another $1/2 MILLION because WCID 1 is over budget on their generator project. And spending $2 MILLION to build a homeless shelter on City owned property even though the City Council hasn't approved that use for the City property on Atkinson. They will be voting on zoning to allow two new Dollar General stores. And they will be voting on a curfew ordinance that continues to be a Class C misdemeanor for minors and parents/business owners that violate curfew/allow a minor to violate curfew.

Citizens and other tax payers in Killeen should be aware that there is millions of dollars up for vote tomorrow. Please pay attention to these items.

Report Add Reply
Michael Fornino

How about making citizens safe from COUNCIL members? That's the issue here.

Admiral Arleigh Burke once stated, "The difference between a good officer and a bad one is about ten seconds". Pretty sure Wilkerson demonstrated which he was when the clock ran out when applied to him.

Report Add Reply
Michael Fornino

Also...any mention or depiction of you attending an annual memorial service? Not even with a remorseful comment of, "Mistakes were made"...but then...Ken Wilkerson doesn't make them...and isn't held accountable for them.

Ignore the second attempt he charged at me in recent weeks in real time. It's all in your imaginations, folks.

Report Add Reply
Michael Fornino

Wilkerson...CHOOSES to charge off the dais, practically climbing over citizens in an unhinged display...and he calls ME "lunatic" ?

Interesting how inept and incompetent the Mayor was doing the same...chasing after him like a school girl, instead of wielding the power she loves to tell you that she has and simply ordered the police to restrain or escort Wilkerson. Proof safety of citizens at large are the least of her concerns even in real time.

"In the nine years since..." NOBODY has heard you mention you were even at that command, other than quiet whispers behind your back. KDH has NO photos of you (published) at the memorial that then President Obama attended. No mention of YOUR name anywhere. "The grieving CO addresses the survivors, etc..." - does NOT exist.

Instead of citing an Army Times article, which is not an official US Army publication - how about you provide YOUR copy of the report? Yeah, the one that despite redactions, tells a different story than the one you told KDH.

"Strong dedication to his role and responsibilites?" Are...you...serious? Attendance problems...appearing "remotely" while DRIVING to seemingly more important functions...canceling committee meetings unannounced... Then when cornered with uncomfortable truths - he throws a temper tantrum and charges through the gallery like the self-important bully we now now him to be.

Mr. Segarra...were you drinking when you wrote those assessments of Wilkerson? How you could have done so with a straight face otherwise?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.