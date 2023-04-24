The Killeen City Council is preparing to reconvene Tuesday, a week after a heated confrontation between Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson and Killeen resident Michael Fornino spilled over into the audience.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King said in a phone call on Monday that she is planning a council workshop on May 2 to discuss Wilkerson’s actions and having guns in the council chambers, which are allowed.
What happened?
During the citizens comment section of the April 18 meeting, Fornino, a Killeen resident, called members of the council “selfish” for enacting a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance last fall.
After Wilkerson scolded Fornino for making accusations against the council and reminding him to stay on the agenda, Fornino responded by referencing Wilkerson’s “involvement in the Fort Hood shooting.”
What came after was a heated confrontation between Wilkerson and Fornino that spilled over into the audience with some wondering if the altercation would get physical or worse inside the council chambers.
Fornino was referring to the shooting that took place on Fort Hood on April 2, 2014. Sixteen soldiers were wounded and four others — including the shooter, Spc. Ivan Lopez — were killed.
Fornino said Wilkerson was in charge of the shooter’s unit and Wilkerson had somehow been involved in the shooting by pushing Lopez “over the edge.” That appeared to be the tipping point for Wilkerson, who then got up from the dais and went into the audience, where he approached Fornino who let it be known he was armed.
In a statement to the Herald last week after the incident, Wilkerson called Fornino a “lunatic.”
“In the nine years since that tragedy, I have never been accused of causing, ignoring the cause, or allowing the events to occur on April 2, 2014,” Wilkerson said. “My knowing what actually occurred leading up to the shooting makes Fornino’s comments not only the rambling lies of a lunatic, but intensely inflammatory personally.”
Council response
The Herald sent questions over the weekend to council members regarding the incident and what the council plans to do moving forward.
The only council member to respond to the Herald’s questions by deadline on Monday was Councilman Jose Segarra. Here are his responses:
Q: Going forward, what are you going to do to ensure that residents can attend City Council meetings and feel safe?
Segarra: “To ensure the safety of residents attending City Council meetings, I believe it would be beneficial to provide proper training for the sergeant-at-arms in which he can establish closer collaboration with the Mayor in identifying potential conflicts or instigations prior to meetings. The security personnel should take a proactive approach by moving to the front and remaining close to anyone who displays disruptive behavior. This will enable them to react quickly and prevent any dangerous incidents from occurring, should the Mayor decide to remove someone. Additionally, I would prefer appointing a dedicated sergeant-at-arms for council meetings, as we have done in the past, to ensure they have a familiarity with repeated behaviors from one meeting to another.”
Q: Do you favor reversing the current city ordinance that permits the conceal-carry of guns inside city council chambers — and would you support paying for metal detectors or hand-held devices to screen for weapons on the premises?
Segarra: “No, we already had lengthy discussion in the past about conceal-carry, then we changed it, then we changed it back again.”
Q: Do you think it would be advisable to sanction Councilman Wilkerson for his actions of last week?
Segarra: “In my opinion, Mr. Wilkerson has shown a strong dedication to his role and responsibilities as a council member. While it can be difficult to control one’s emotions in the face of personal attacks, I believe that Mr. Wilkerson has done an admirable job in this regard, based on his overall performance prior to this one incident. As council members, it is important that we always maintain a professional and respectful demeanor, and I am confident that Mr. Wilkerson shares this commitment. Despite the recent incident, I believe that he has the capacity to continue serving the community with honor and integrity, and I look forward to working with him on behalf of our constituents.”
Council members Riakos Adams, Michael Boyd, Nina Cobb, Jessica Gonzalez, Ramon Alvarz and Wikerson did not answer the questions by deadline.
Online comments
Some readers left online comments under the Herald’s story last week covering the altercation, including accounts alleging to be Fornino and Wilkerson.
An account listed as ‘Kenlwilkerson’ posted, “I accept any punishment the city or council agree to for my loss of composure. I’ll do better.”
The Herald sent the statement to Wilkerson, but he did not immediately respond verifying it was him that said the remark.
In a comment at the end of the story, Fornino said Wilkerson’s political career is finished.
“Wilkerson just can’t help but show who / what he is. Violates oath of office, violates rules of the page with insults...pretty clear he can’t break the habit of ‘toxic leadership’ culture he was part of...then tried to deny being part of or kept it a secret.
“Headline and video going to follow you...forever. Politically - you’re done, kiddo.”
(4) comments
Just so the citizens know, there are 19 items on tomorrow's budget and the altercation from last week is not one of them.
The City Council will be voting on issuing $30 MILLION in bonds that are not required to be put on the ballot. They will be voting to give WCID 1 approximately another $1/2 MILLION because WCID 1 is over budget on their generator project. And spending $2 MILLION to build a homeless shelter on City owned property even though the City Council hasn't approved that use for the City property on Atkinson. They will be voting on zoning to allow two new Dollar General stores. And they will be voting on a curfew ordinance that continues to be a Class C misdemeanor for minors and parents/business owners that violate curfew/allow a minor to violate curfew.
Citizens and other tax payers in Killeen should be aware that there is millions of dollars up for vote tomorrow. Please pay attention to these items.
How about making citizens safe from COUNCIL members? That's the issue here.
Admiral Arleigh Burke once stated, "The difference between a good officer and a bad one is about ten seconds". Pretty sure Wilkerson demonstrated which he was when the clock ran out when applied to him.
Also...any mention or depiction of you attending an annual memorial service? Not even with a remorseful comment of, "Mistakes were made"...but then...Ken Wilkerson doesn't make them...and isn't held accountable for them.
Ignore the second attempt he charged at me in recent weeks in real time. It's all in your imaginations, folks.
Wilkerson...CHOOSES to charge off the dais, practically climbing over citizens in an unhinged display...and he calls ME "lunatic" ?
Interesting how inept and incompetent the Mayor was doing the same...chasing after him like a school girl, instead of wielding the power she loves to tell you that she has and simply ordered the police to restrain or escort Wilkerson. Proof safety of citizens at large are the least of her concerns even in real time.
"In the nine years since..." NOBODY has heard you mention you were even at that command, other than quiet whispers behind your back. KDH has NO photos of you (published) at the memorial that then President Obama attended. No mention of YOUR name anywhere. "The grieving CO addresses the survivors, etc..." - does NOT exist.
Instead of citing an Army Times article, which is not an official US Army publication - how about you provide YOUR copy of the report? Yeah, the one that despite redactions, tells a different story than the one you told KDH.
"Strong dedication to his role and responsibilites?" Are...you...serious? Attendance problems...appearing "remotely" while DRIVING to seemingly more important functions...canceling committee meetings unannounced... Then when cornered with uncomfortable truths - he throws a temper tantrum and charges through the gallery like the self-important bully we now now him to be.
Mr. Segarra...were you drinking when you wrote those assessments of Wilkerson? How you could have done so with a straight face otherwise?
