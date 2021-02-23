Killeen council pulls agenda items; meeting cut short

Tuesday’s Killeen Council meeting, which should have had a relatively full agenda, in fact lasted only 20 minutes, with over a third of originally scheduled items pulled from discussion.
As the 5 p.m. meeting got underway, Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming made a motion to pull all discussion items — nine in total — plus the public hearing from the agenda.
The council unanimously agreed to Fleming’s motion.
This left only the consent agenda items, which were then approved unanimously. A request for a future agenda item, regarding the mayor usurping his authority, was also not discussed.
Mayor Jose Segarra said the items were pulled because 72 hours notice is required between when an item is discussed and when it was voted on.
Since many of the items pulled from the agenda were discussed at Monday’s council workshop, voting on them at Tuesday’s meeting apparently would not have been allowed.
Last Tuesday’s workshop was postponed twice due to the severe winter weather, first to last Thursday and then to Monday.
The Citizens Comments section was the only part of the meeting that saw any activity at Tuesday’s meeting.
Killeen resident Patsy Bracey voiced her opinion about no-knock warrants, believing they should only be issued at the discretion of a judge, and voiced her support for the Steering Committee for the Crime Commission Initiative, which had been the first meeting item set for discussion Tuesday.
Resident James Ralston also voiced his opinion on an an issue that was set for discussion — the proposed installation of metal detectors at City Hall.
“We’re spending our money on metal detectors?” Ralston asked the council, stating his belief that city funds would be better spent on street repair. He likened metal detectors to a form of gun control.
Some of the consent items approved included:
An agreement of transfer for Killeen Police Department K-9 service dog, Leo
A resolution continuing the declaration of Local/State Disaster for Winter Weather Emergency
A lease agreement with O’Rourke Enterprises LLC d/b/a Freedom Air Helicopters at Skylark Field
A joint general election with Killeen Independent School District and Central Texas College
Authorizing the City Manager to enter into a grant agreement with the US Dept. of Justice, Office of Justice Programs for the purpose of a Project Safe Neighborhood grant in the amount of $93,000
Amending Chapter 31 of the City of Killeen Code of Ordinances to allow signage at polling places during voting periods
The council has a special meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, to be followed by a workshop, according to the city’s website, but no agenda for either meeting has been yet posted.
