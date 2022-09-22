They weren’t Killeen City Council members when three jurisdictions agreed to pay for the partial reconstruction of Chaparral Road, but Ken Wilkerson and Michael Boyd argued on Tuesday the financial burden to taxpayers in the city may not be fair.
“KTMPO, of course, is bearing the large portion — 72% of the funding for it,” Wilkerson said during a council workshop. “Bell County is only $3 million — a larger entity with a larger strip (of road). Killeen bears $3,550,935 and then Harker Heights only $224,487. That’s a concern for me because ... it doesn’t seem equitable.”
KTMPO is the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Organization. According to the most current memorandum of understanding, KTMPO will pay $17,224,578 construction costs only.
For construction and all other costs, including design and right-of-way acquisition, Killeen has agreed to pay $3,550,935 and Harker Heights will pay $224,487, along with Bell County’s $3 million, for a total project cost of $24 million.
“I don’t know who came up with that deal,” Wilkerson said. These numbers “are estimates. It could be more. We’re not the only ones who should apply for grants to eat up what they can’t do.”
Wilkerson was referring to remarks by Ed Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, and City Engineer Andrew Zagars, who said they intend to apply for grant funding to help offset the city’s project cost.
Expansion plans for the two-lane Chaparral Road, along Killeen’s southern border, have long been talked about with little action. In August, a new high school on the road opened up, causing traffic jams during morning commutes.
‘Expected to fix the problem’
“The reason we’re here today is because Chaparral High School is there today,” Wilkerson said. “Had it not been built there, we probably wouldn’t even be here talking about this. I would look for, in the future, more collaborative work with the school district. We’re expected to fix the problem that is Chaparral Road before anybody thinks about Bell County. They forget we have commissioners. They forget that Harker Heights is part of that Chaparral thoroughfare.”
The project involves 13.28 miles but does not include a part of the road that Killeen ISD improved during the construction of Chaparral High School, which opened in mid-August to more than 2,000 students.
“The intent of this interlocal agreement is to really cost share for the design and the ultimate construction of this roadway,” Revell said. It is “the formal agreement for commitment moving forward.”
Council members approved the initial memorandum of understanding on Oct. 29, 2019, with Bell County, Killeen ISD and Harker Heights.
‘We’ll have decisions to make’
“This estimate of $24 million is very old,” City Manager Kent Cagle said. “I expect it will be well over $30 million. That is part of the thing we are tasking our consutling engineers with, is to look for more federal grants. We’ll have decisions to make when this road is completely designed and ready to construct. If we don’t have any more federal dollars, will our partners put in more? Do we put in more, or do we not build the road to its ultimate design?”
And choosing not to wait on federal funding through KTMPO would mean that Killeen residents would foot the bill for that share of the costs, too, bringing the city’s responsibility to more than $20.7 million, Cagle said.
That organization does not expect to receive $17 million in federal transportation funding until 2025.
“If we don’t use the funding from KTMPO, then that’s going to be 100% on Killeen taxpayers. I don’t know that the county would participate any more. I think it’s worth the wait for the federal money. We’re really not going to be ready to construct before that federal money is available.”
Preliminary design work is expected to continue through January 2023, with final design set for February 2023 to August 2024. Construction may last for two to three years.
The earliest construction would begin is 2025, Zagars said.
“It’s going to take a couple of years to design this. Right-of-way acquisition is a very slow process. Since we are dealing with state dollars and possibly federal dollars, we have to go through federal processes, which slow down right-of-way acquisition. Hopefully, they go smoothly and then we have to go the legal route, which could really slow things down and we start looking at judge orders to move forward.”
Boyd asked Zagars about why the city became a part of the MOU in 2019.
“I do share some of the same concerns as (Wilkerson),” Boyd said. “I do feel like, sometimes, the city of Killeen is subjected to the school district’s timelines for improvements. What necessitated us to engage this MOU since it was engaged in 2019?”
Zagars said each jurisdiction agreed to the MOU because “we need to get the design going with the high school.”
“The school district was part of it,” he said. “Since that time, the school district obviously built a high school. But part of that high school includes some of the road. They already constructed a portion of the roadway (and) dedicated the right of way adjacent to the school. In essence, the school already did their part of the agreement. We’re just now solidifying the agreement with Bell County, city of Killeen and Harker Heights.”
Killeen ISD reconstructed that part of Chaparral Road immediately in front of Chaparral High School.
Eventually, Killeen’s city limits is expected to envelop Chaparral Road, making most of it a city road — something at which Wilkerson balks.
‘A bad deal to me’
“I don’t see right now why we’d want to own Chaparral Road,” he said. “Now, you get to own the whole thing after you pay for it. It seems like a bad deal to me. I think we get set up so many times in our agreements. We’ve got to do them. We’re the largest city in the area. But when it comes time to foot the bill ... it seems like a bad deal to me.”
Councilman Ramon Alvarez agreed.
“In a nutshell, we’re saying ... it will become a city road 100% upon completion and construction. If you were asking me to give you money for something that I have no ownership in, it would be difficult to do that. It does help me understand Bell County’s posture a little bit more and probably why they’re a little reserved when it comes to funding on the design portion. Our residents are the ones right now being inconvenienced by Chaparral.”
Killeen ownership
When the Chaparral widening — from two to four lanes and a center turning lane — is complete, Killeen will annex Bell County’s portion of the road into the city limits, according to the memorandum of understanding. City officials would then be responsible for maintaining the county’s section of Chaparral Road, along with that of the city, including in front of the school.
KTMPO’s 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan Project. a 25-year plan, calls for widening Chaparral between State Highway 195 and East Trimmier Road from two to four lanes with a continuous center turn lane and adding an 8-foot bicycle lane and 5-foot sidewalk or shared use path on both sides of the road.
“This project was originally submitted to the KTMPO for consideration in 2004,” KTMPO Director Uryan Nelson told the Herald in August. “Since that time, it has been resubmitted in all subsequent project calls. In 2014, the project was moved from the unfunded list to the short-range funding and in 2018, it remained in the short-range list.”
Meanwhile, Killeen ISD is expected to start construction soon on Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School on Chaparral Road, adding construction traffic to the already congested east-west corridor. That campus is expected to open in fall 2024, with an expected student population of 800 to 1,000.
“The design should have been going on before they broke ground on (Chaparral High School),” Wilkerson said. “I understand KISD actually has a radius they can fund certain projects. The collaboration with this is just now happening. It caused a problem for us. We just keep incurring costs. At the end of the day, this will be our road.”
‘Our responsibility’
Killeen City Councilman Jose Segarra, who was Killeen mayor when the original MOU was signed in 2019, said officials “have come a long way” in negotiating an agreement.
“I know that we’ve been discussing this for a while. I remember it was going to be us by ourselves. The county, we had to convince them to be part of this. Having 80% of that funding coming from KTMPO, that is huge. That is a lot of the burden right there. I think it’s equitable. I think it’s fair. Ultimately, I think it’s our responsibility.”
Three years later, “there’s not a whole lot that we can do” outside of the interlocal agreement “unless you want to jump out and build the road grid ahead of the population and ahead of the tax base and fund it all 100% locally,” Cagle said.
But “part of this delay is on the city of Killeen,” he said. “We should have already had the engineer working on the project. We didn’t have a city engineer for a while, and that did delay it somewhat.”
The second phase of the project, according to KTMPO documents, would widen Chaparral to Stillhouse Hollow Lake Road at a cost of $6,459,249. The let date on that project is 2029.
Bell County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved the interlocal agreement with Killeen and Harker Heights.
Harker Heights
For its part, Harker Heights is expected to provide preliminary support in the way of $224,487, which will primarily be used to reconstruct several hundred feet of road that forms the V-shape that is the intersection of Chaparral Road and Stillhouse Lake Road.
To get a better look, the Harker Heights City Council and city officials took a field trip to the road Tuesday afternoon as part of a workshop meeting.
City Manager David Mitchell said the city will likely have to foot a much higher bill because of the topography of the area and the scope of the project. Mitchell said that a traffic signal at the intersection would not “fix everything” because of rapid changes in elevation.
Instead, the city may have to level out the hill that forms a boundary between the two roads or move the entrance onto Stillhouse Lake Road further south down Chaparral.
“We may have to make the connection before the bridge on Chaparral,” Mitchell said.
However, doing so would take much more funding that may be difficult to sell to taxpayers. Nevertheless, Harker Heights Mayor Spenser Smith said on Tuesday that the project is necessary.
“Anyone can see how critical this is,” he said.
Harker Heights has obtained platting for the two parcels that make up the triangle between Chaparral Road and Stillhouse Lake Road, meaning that it will have the ability to make right-of-way improvements. City officials haven’t reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation for a signalization warrant — a necessary step in obtaining a traffic light because the project is still in the planning phase.
Herald Reporter Jack Dowling contributed to this report.
