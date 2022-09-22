They weren’t Killeen City Council members when three jurisdictions agreed to pay for the partial reconstruction of Chaparral Road, but Ken Wilkerson and Michael Boyd argued on Tuesday the financial burden to taxpayers in the city may not be fair.

“KTMPO, of course, is bearing the large portion — 72% of the funding for it,” Wilkerson said during a council workshop. “Bell County is only $3 million — a larger entity with a larger strip (of road). Killeen bears $3,550,935 and then Harker Heights only $224,487. That’s a concern for me because ... it doesn’t seem equitable.”

