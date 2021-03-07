Killeen council, Rec Services to host joint meeting

The Killeen City Council and the Killeen Recreation Services Advisory Board will host a special joint workshop meeting, starting at 6 p.m. Monday.
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, this meeting will be closed to in-person attendance and will be conducted virtually.
The purpose of the workshop will be to provide an update from Halff Associates and Recreation Services on the Parks Master Planning process and conduct an interactive poll.
Residents may watch the meeting workshop online via Zoom at (https://tinyurl.com/7yr3ufbj) using the following credentials: Webinar ID: 944 7710 1559, Participant ID: 148763; Passcode: 053096.
Citizen comments will be limited to written comments only. To submit written comments to be read by the mayor during this part of the agenda, please contact the City Secretary via email at laldrich@killeentexas.gov or via phone at 254-501-7717 before 2 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.