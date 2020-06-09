The Bell County Public Health District, Bell County Communications Center and the National Mounted Warfare Foundation gave funding requests to the Killeen City Council on Tuesday evening.
The county health and communications centers serve six communities, who each pay for a share of their operation.
The communications center is asking Killeen to contribute 16% or $1.5 million of the center’s overall $9.2 million budget. According to Bell County Judge David Blackburn, who serves on the center’s executive board, the requested figure is based on the number of Killeen-based calls the center receives. The center handles dispatch of 9-1-1 calls for emergency service for Killeen and public safety departments across the county.
“The more you use the communication center, the more money you spend,” Blackburn said.
In 2019, the communication center received 500,000 calls for police and fire service. Out of the total, 164,000 of those were from Killeen.
The health district is at the forefront of gathering and reporting coronavirus data for the county. As of Tuesday, the district reports 476 positive cases with 237 recovered. Out of the total, 163 are Killeen residents.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of Bell County Health District, said the district is increasing their request from what they received in FY20 by $21,728 totaling to $353,096. She said the district will use the difference towards salaries and benefits.
MUSEUM
Approval from the Department of the Army is still on hold for a proposed museum near Fort Hood’s main gate.
If approved, the National Mounted Warfare Museum would sit on 17 acres of land just outside Fort Hood’s main gate, which would allow members of the public to enter the museum without needing access to post.
The National Mounted Warfare Foundation set a goal of $10,900,962 for Phase 1 of the project, a 28,000-square-foot structure containing permanent interactive exhibits, temporary exhibit space, children’s discovery areas, and a children’s playground outside the building.
In February, the foundation announced it had reached the $10.9 million goal.
In fiscal year 2019, the city signed a memorandum of understanding with the foundation to contribute about $80,000 annually for five years.
Clarence Enochs, the foundation’s development consultant, told the Herald the foundation is requesting $80,000 from the city’s FY21 budget, as part of the memorandum.
According to Enoch's presentation, future use of funding will include “aggressive billboard marketing campaigns potentially reaching into Georgia, Alabama, Washington, D.C., and other tourist destinations.”
Enochs said the museum will be a Washington, D.C.-class facility and the city would not be responsible for maintaining.
BUDGET PLANNING
This is the first of several briefings the council will hear as municipal budget season begins. In previous years, the money given to the health district and communications center were from the city’s general fund and the contributions to the museum came from the city’s hotel occupancy tax.
No detailed information of FY21 budget was released on Tuesday. According to city spokesperson Hilary Shine, city staff is on schedule with budget delivery expected on July 7 and “we are looking at all service areas during budget development.”
No vote was made on any requests.
In other matters, a tax district official spoke to the council about property tax appraisals following one council member’s request.
Billy White, chief appraiser with the Bell County Tax Appraisal District, went over how the public subdivision went over the process to determine home valuation.
White explained the reasons for homeowners seeing either an increase or decrease in value is based on the county’s strong market activity and appraisals catching up for multiple years of changes to get to current market value.
“The Temple Board of Realtors is reporting 2.1 months of inventory which is the lowest since they’ve been first recording it (back) in 1990,” White said. “The market is still strong, even in mid-COVID. A lot of properties are listing at 80% (more) than it was Jan. 1.”
It has been about one month since the appraisal district mailed out appraisal notices to property owners, some of whom are reporting proposed five-figure increases in value. Others reported a drastic decrease in property value.
Residents who want to protest have until Saturday to do so.
