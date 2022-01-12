The Killeen City Council rejected an $82,000 proposal to develop a community garden at Conder Park during a workshop Tuesday.
The proposal, which appeared to be rejected primarily due to high costs, was presented by Executive Director of Recreation Services Joe Brown on Tuesday in response to a Dec. 7 request by Councilwoman Mellisa Brown to revisit the subject of Conder Park.
During the December meeting, Mellisa Brown pointed out that the city was set to receive $82,000 from the NRP Group as part of a development agreement, suggesting that the city reallocate that same amount from a previously dedicated $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding currently earmarked for park expansions to supplement Killeen’s downtown event budget.
Presented late Tuesday evening, the recreation director’s proposal to establish a community garden at the city’s oldest community park was met with trepidation as the City Council cited qualms with the project’s philosophical and fiscal base.
The project would have been established on the north side of Conder Park, and was intended to bring the local community together and provide some relief for north Killeen’s food desert, according to Joe Brown.
However, Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King said, as the city’s District 2 representative, the program doesn’t go far enough.
“I think it’s limited to what you’re putting over there,” she said. “There are some more things that should go in there to really enhance [residents’] quality of life.”
Mellisa Brown said that the program’s fee requirement is at odds with the garden’s philosophy, which is to be an easily accessible community garden.
“I feel like paying rent on a community garden defeats the whole purpose of it,” she said. “It still inhibits participation, especially when we’re talking about the reason for doing this is a food desert — so I don’t see the reason to charge people for growing food, especially when the reason they’re doing that is due to a food desert.”
Joe Brown explained that the $15 six-month rental fee, which comes out to approximately $3 a month, helps to provide a sense of stability and order to the garden. He also pointed out that the garden will provide free water and electricity.
“It will help create a community garden workgroup, which will help establish rules and maintain the structure of it,” he said. “It’s a process that we put together because it works — I’ve seen it work.”
In response, Mellisa Brown said that there were gardens in Killeen that “did not cost $82,000 to build,” which are run by volunteers.
Councilman Michael Boyd’s response focused on the city’s need to focus on “activating” its parks. The presence of “locked gates” may be a detractor for residents, he said, possibly preventing the parks from being activated “to the highest degree.”
Councilman Rick Williams said that an unnamed local nonprofit has established three community gardens in north Killeen within the past 13 months — all at no cost to residents or members.
“Could the city and should the city have a community garden? Sure,” he said. “But I’m not sure that Conder Park is the place for it.”
Instead, Williams suggested that the city potentially build a community garden at Lions Club Park, as the project appeared to be “for a different demographic, at least economically.”
The City Council ultimately affirmed Mellisa Brown’s suggestion to allocate $82,000 of the $2 million in ARPA funds earmarked for Conder Park to supplement the city’s downtown events budget in a vote of 4-2 Tuesday while shutting down Joe Brown’s proposal at this time. Councilwoman Nina Cobb and Boyd voted in opposition to the motion, while Councilman Ken Wilkerson, Williams, Mellisa Brown and Jessica Gonzalez voted in favor.
The City Council did not say whether it would return to the issue of creating a community garden at Conder Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.