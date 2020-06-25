After a short presentation and no discussion, the Killeen City Council unanimously approved to renew the city’s contract with Houston-based firm Belt, Harris and Pechacek, LLLP, to perform a finance audit for Fiscal Year 2020, which ends Sept. 30.
According to Finance Director Jonathan Locke, the city’s initial agreement with the firm was to perform a financial audit for fiscal years 2017 and 2018 with the option to renew for three additional fiscal years. The FY20 audit will be the fourth year the firm would provide its services to Killeen and the estimated cost would be $143,140.
“Our financial governance policy requires the city council to designate a certified public accountant to perform the city’s annual audit … (and) also requires the city must change auditors no later than every five years,” Locke said.
Locke told the council before its vote on Tuesday the recommendation to continue doing business with the firm came from the city’s audit committee who voted for the appointment on June 4. The committee members are Mayor Jose Segarra, Mayor Pro Tem Jim Kilpatrick, Councilman Juan Rivera along with Killeen residents Jack Ralston and Bob Blair.
Part of the audit — according to a letter from City Manager Kent Cagle to the firm — the following organization’s finance records are expected to be reviewed:
- Killeen Economic Development Corporation
- Killeen Volunteers, Inc.
- Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number Two
