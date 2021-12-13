Killeen residents tore into the City Council during a Monday night town hall regarding recent proposals to the city charter.
Jack Ralston, a Killeen resident, laid the groundwork for the half-hour excoriation, describing the City Council as “well-meaning” but “amateur.”
Ralston, in tandem with six other residents, took issue with two particular proposals.
The first would increase the City Council’s monthly compensation from $100 to $1,000, while the mayor would receive $1,500 instead of $200.
The second proposal would have allowed the City Council to direct the hiring and firing of department heads.
Another resident, Bill Paquette, reiterated Ralston’s concern of an increased pay raise while offering an alternative of $250 for council members and $500 for the mayor. However, Paquette focused primarily on what he described as an area outside of council members’ expertise.
“I know that everyone here is intelligent, well-meaning; but we have a city manager,” he said. “Not taking anything away from you but this is not your area of expertise.”
On the issue of compensation, Leo Gukeisen, who also sits on the Planning and Zoning Commission, implied that the proposal was nothing short of hypocrisy.
“You’re asking us to tighten our belts,” he said, “without doing the same.”
As a whole, the City Council lauded residents for coming to the meeting and sharing their thoughts on the charter review process.
I think my job here is to just listen,” Councilwoman Nina Cobb said after thanking the residents for attending.
On the issue of the city manager, Councilwoman Mellisa Brown was the first to speak, assuring residents that the change was not an overstep in authority, but a necessary one, given Killeen’s history.
“I’m not taking anything away from our current city manager,” Brown said. “I request that citizens think back to situations that we have been in and think to what the council could have or should have done.”
Some council members pushed back against the criticism.
“While I may be a first-term elected official, I do not come here and give you amateur work,” Councilmember Rick Williams said in response to claims from resident Scott Clark who said the City Council were “amateur politicians.”
Additionally, Williams pointed out that neither the current level of pay nor the proposed level were necessarily commensurate with the amount of work that he believes the average council member puts into his or her job.
“I probably put in at least 30 hours a week,” he said.
However, he said that the pay would go a ways towards providing some compensation for travel and other such expenses.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson, however, was even more direct.
“I think we need to figure some things out in Killeen, because it does no good to sit here and be lambasted and have people tell us that we don’t need the power to do anything,” he said.
One piece of criticism that stood out was that the City Council was accused of making their decisions based on race.
In a three-minute speech during which she waved a cutout article from the Herald, Araceli Cook said that the City Council’s decision to include a pay raise was based on race, “according to an article from the newspaper.”
However, while the Herald reported on Oct. 18 that resident Jeff Brown compared the City Council to St. Petersburg, Florida, it was unable to locate the exact article she referenced, and has never said as much.
Nevertheless, council members Jessica Gonzalez and Michael Boyd responded to that criticism in turn by lauding the city’s diversity.
“I just want to say that I do hear you and I get it,” Gonzalez said. “My background is in sales and I intend to sell this city as hard as I can.”
Boyd, addressing each point in kind, said that he ran for the sole purpose of advocating for district four.
“This is a productive council,” he said regarding the pay raise. “This is not the old Killeen, where we rubber stamp things and move forward.”
Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King took the criticism in stride, conceding that she wished the issue of pay raises could have been put to the residents as a multiple-choice-style initiative.
And Mayor Jose Segarra said that he was not comfortable with a style of government that would force the mayor to operate as the city manager.
“If that had been the case I wouldn’t have run,” he said.
The City Council will have one more opportunity to review the city charter before residents vote on each proposal in
Charter Review timeline:
- Feb. 8, 2022: Consider an ordinance calling a charter amendment election.
- April 9, 2022: Publish first newspaper notice.
- April 16, 2022: Publish second newspaper notice.
- April 25, 2022: Early voting begins.
- May 7, 2022: Election.
