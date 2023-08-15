Proposed changes to the city’s architectural standards ordinance stirred a heated discussion at the Killeen City Council workshop meeting Tuesday night.
Developers and the city of Killeen were at odds again, with some developers claiming that parts of the ordinance weren’t workable, and speakers took issue with some of the proposed amendments to the ordinance, which the city first adopted in 2021.
Ultimately, Councilman Michael Boyd made a motion of direction to bring builders back to the table with city staff in an attempt to get resolution on the amendments as well as get a final interpretation of all portions of the design ordinance.
The motion of direction passed 7-0. Councilman Jose Segarra added an amendment to come up with separate ordinances for single-family homes and duplexes – or the R1 and R2 classification.
This amendment passed 7-0 as well.
Wallis Meshier, director of planning, said there was an impasse with the developers and expressed doubts that another meeting would resolve the outstanding issues.
“There is a philosophical opposition to the existence of this ordinance as a whole,” Meshier said.
Councilman Ramon Alvarez said maybe “something magical will happen” if they go back to the drawing board.
Segarra expressed optimism about a positive result, stressing the need for better communication between the city and developers.
Meshier went through a presentation on the ordinance amendments, which included exemptions for certain types of zoned properties.
One of the sticking points with the ordinance was in the area of repetition standards, which state that two adjacent houses must not be identical in design. However, what constitutes a design difference that qualifies for compliance has been a matter of interpretation.
One example Meshier gave about some of the complications of the repetition standard was having houses with slightly different elevations or houses with or without eaves.
“These are the kinds of things -– the problems -– we’re running into on a daily basis,” Meshier said about implementing the ordinance.
Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb said that if people can afford to live in a certain type of home, they should be able to choose whatever style they want.
“This is why I challenge that,” said Mayor Debbie Nash-King. “They do have that option, but if this is the only standard they’re building, then these are the options.”
Nash-King also made reference to the city’s comprehensive plan. which specifies building neighborhoods rather than subdivisions.
During the citizen comment period, several local developers spoke against the ordinance.
“I want this place to look good just like all of you do,” Chris Doose, a local builder, said, explaining his company builds in Copperas Cove, Temple and Jarrell. “I believe that this represents the most aggressive building standards in any of those cities. I don’t agree with it, and I oppose it as written.”
Killeen-area developer Gary “Bubba” Purser said that he had concerns about it as well.
“”Here’s our plan, the city’s plan. Here’s the builder’s plan,” he said. “And it’s up to y’all seven to make a decision because that’s where it’s going.”
Purser insisted that the city should follow what the market says regarding development.
“I know the market tells me what to do,” he said. “The market tells these builders what to do, what to build and what they better not build.”
Purser brought up the 80-square-foot porch mentioned in the presentation, which is not a mandatory design feature. He said he doesn’t have the right to tell home buyers what to buy.
“And neither does the city, too, within reason,” Purser said. “I mean it’s more complicated than that.”
Developer Joshua Welch said he and other developers first saw the ordinance Friday and were only just looking through it.
“It’d be good to vet it and for all of us to discuss it,” he said.
Segarra said he agreed with Nash-King about the comprehensive plan, but said what they discussed has nothing to do with neighborhoods.
“Yes, we want nice things but we want to continue to grow the city,” Alvarez said.
But the big area of contention mentioned by developers was increasing the minimum size of a covered front porch from 60 to 80 square feet.
“The idea there was just if you’re going to have a porch for an option, it should be a usable space,” Meshier said.
“In some way I agree with what they’re saying,” Cagle said about the 80-square-foot porch. But the city manager noted that builders could build a smaller porch if they wanted to, but it wouldn’t count as one of the optional design features included in the ordinance.
He also emphasized that this was a discussion and there was no plan to vote on the ordinance Tuesday.
Boyd went so far as to suggest that two proposed ordinances be brought back to the council — one from the developers and one from the city — after which the council would decide how best to proceed.
Councilman Joseph Solomon questioned the viability of bringing the developers back to the table with the ordinance.
“It’s been three years of back and forth,” Solomon said. “We do need an ordinance. And we’re not compromising to give them everything they want.”
Cobb said she thinks about the consumer.
“I’m still at the point — you know where I am — if it’s my money I want to get what I want,” Cobb said.
Boyd said if a person owns two acres and goes to a custom builder, he asks if they have to abide by the architectural standards.
Meshier said it applies to all.
“My understanding is custom homes would be exempt from any forms and standards,” Boyd said. “I do think that’s something we have to strip out of that ordinance.”
“We took up a lot of time with the developers and builders,” Nash-King said. “One of the questions is why their input was not taken under consideration ... I try not to take sides ... but that’s something that was proposed.”
Meshier pointed to the comprehensive plan, which states to build neighborhoods not subdivisions.
“As Mr. Cagle said, this is a discussion item. There is no vote on the agenda for next week,” she said. “In some ways, we’re at an impasse (with developers).”
“Different changes exist for different reasons,” she said. “But it does relate to the comprehensive plan? … That’s the overarching ‘why.”’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.