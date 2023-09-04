LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Killeen City Council will welcome public comment on the proposed 2024 budget during a public hearing Tuesday, followed by a workshop session.

The proposed budget totals $282 million, a decrease of $16 million over the 2023 fiscal year budget of $298.2 million.

