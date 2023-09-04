The Killeen City Council will welcome public comment on the proposed 2024 budget during a public hearing Tuesday, followed by a workshop session.
The proposed budget totals $282 million, a decrease of $16 million over the 2023 fiscal year budget of $298.2 million.
The 2024 proposed budget includes pay increases for both civil service and classified employees, including pay raises for fire rescue officers and police officers.
It also includes an increase of $1.50 for monthly residential water bills, which City Manager Kent Cagle said would result in a little over $1 million in revenue.
The tax roll shows net taxable value for Killeen increased by nearly 16%, to $10.8 billion. The increase in new growth was explained partly by Killeen’s population increase that resulted in more people buying homes.
The preliminary tax rate will be set at the council meeting. In the 2024 proposed budget, the proposed property tax rate decreases from 62.33 cents per $100 valuation to 62.08 cents, a total decrease of about a quarter of a cent.
Council members will decide where to set the preliminary rate, which can be adjusted downward at final adoption, but can not be increased above the preliminary rate.
The City Council workshop meeting will include updates from Planning and Zoning, discussion on car wash usage in Killeen, discussion on commercial truck parking and discussion on setting the date for the council’s special town hall meeting.
The special meeting starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday, followed by the workshop. Both will be livestreamed at KilleenTexas.gov and broadcast on Spectrum Channel 10.
