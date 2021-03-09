Killeen council sets course for impact fee approval

In a 6 to 1 vote, the Killeen City Council has approved a schedule designed to bring water and wastewater impact fees to the city.
At its Tuesday meeting, the council held a public hearing and considered a resolution approving the Capital Improvements Plan and Land Use Assumptions and establishing a public hearing date of April 13, 2021, to consider the adoption of water and wastewater impact fees.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King cast the only vote against the resolution.
“I voted against the fees because I voted for the NPR to develop a tax-free apartment complex and I believe in fairness across the board,” Nash-King said by email following the meeting, in reference to the housing development project set to be completed by Ohio-based NRP, Inc., to be developed by the Killeen Public Facility Corporation, which was created in February.
Charged to developers and builders, water and wastewater impact fees help municipalities recoup costs of building roads and infrastructure up to new developments and structures.
As she did at the council’s March 2 workshop, City Planning Director Danielle Singh gave a presentation on how the Capital Improvement Plan and Land Use Assumption factor into impact fees.
Related to this, Singh presented a formula by which such fees are calculated, whereby overall recoverable Capital Improvement Costs are divided by the number of new service units. From this equation, the maximum impact fee per service unit is determined. The council has the option to accept either this rate or a reduced one.
Singh also discussed how the size of individual water meters factors into determining fees, as well as the fact that the fees, if not spent within 10 years, must be returned to the customer. She also said that once the scheduled dates for adoption of the fees are set, they cannot be adjusted.
During the public hearing portion, Brandy Stokes was the sole person to speak about the issue, expressing her opposition to impact fees.
“Think about your local builders,” Stokes said, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in high construction costs for area home builders. “Adding impact fees compounds our already high construction costs.”
Stokes added that if impact fees are approved, locally based home builders might move to other nearby cities, and asked the council if a risk assessment study has been done related to the impact fee issue.
The council also unanimously approved:
A resolution appointing presiding and alternate judges for the May 1, 2021, general election.
A resolution to adopt the Electronic Bids and Proposals Policy and incorporate it into the Financial Governance Policy.
A resolution to create and appoint members to the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) related to the comprehensive plan currently being developed by Dallas-based Verdunity, Inc.
By a 6 to 0 vote, with Councilmember Mellisa Brown abstaining, the council also approved a resolution confirming the annual evaluation and pay increase for the presiding municipal court judge.
