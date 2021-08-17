Killeen City Council members discussed beginning to review the city charter during a Tuesday night meeting.
The council, with the assistance of Assistant City Attorney Holli Clements, set Sept. 7 as the date to begin the charter review.
The charter is basically the law of the land for municipalities in most city governments in the United States. However, Killeen’s charter can only be revised every two years. The last time changes were added was back in 2018.
One proposed change to the charter includes a possible pay raise, which was proposed by former Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming in April.
Fleming noted in an item request that council members are entitled to the bump in pay, citing hours in meetings, community involvement and substantial community growth.
During a meeting on April 6, Fleming’s proposal was discussed with much of council in favor of proceeding with a charter review.
But current Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, who was present via Zoom Tuesday, didn’t see eye-to-eye with that particular item being added to the charter.
Nash-King said council members are servants, and funding for roadways and streets should be of a higher importance.
The council voted to approve a charter review set for a later date during that meeting, without much regard to the proposed pay raise in a 6-1 vote, with Nash-King providing the dissenting vote.
Council members had two options Tuesday. They could go back and review over 100 pages of charter, section by section, or just specific sections submitted by council members.
Further, council then discussed how they would break down reviewing the charter, which consists of 12 articles with varying depth, according to City Attorney Traci Briggs.
All changes need to be made by the month of January, Briggs said. Brown recommended beginning the review process on Sept. 7. Councilman Michael Boyd seconded the motion, which carried 6-1 with Nash-King in opposition.
Boyd said there’s a lot of language in the charter that could be reworded, but he is committed to the review process and thinks it is important to get to work on it.
In other business, the council looked at a rate for a street maintenance fee. Councilwoman Brown made a motion of direction to take $24 million in tax-supported bonds and have that go toward street reconstruction, but the motion died.
Councilmember Rick Williams made a motion for a $24 million bond with a $10 street maintenance fee. Brown amended the motion, proposing a $7 maintenance fee, but the amendment died. Williams’ motion carried in a 5-2 vote with Councilwoman Nina Cobb and Brown in opposition.
Also Tuesday, the council reviewed governing standards, which set the parameters of how meetings are conducted, media relations and other regulations.
A 46-slide presentation was given by Briggs, which reviewed different components of the standards.
Council members voted on items to remove or replace as the presentation went along. In addition, the council moved on to discuss an ethics ordinance draft.
In other business, City Manager Kent Cagle talked about a proposed team-building retreat with a consultant for the council in the first two weeks of November.
Cagle sought out the idea due to some council members talking of a retreat. Cagle said the retreat would be open to the public and there would be no travel. The retreat would be in a city facility.
The retreat would be conducted by Coleman and Associate Consultants for $12,000.
Nash-King made a motion to consult for a pro bono specialist recommended by Cobb for a team-building retreat to be held locally.
The motion carried 5-2 with Councilman Ken Wilkerson and Brown voting against.
